ATLANTA, Mich. — An inmate who scaled a razor wire fence to escape Montmorency County’s jail has been nabbed.
The inmate, 34-year-old Jeff Markby, fled from the jail around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a release. Investigators believe he covered the fence and climbed over, but cut himself in the process. He then fled through a nearby cemetery, ditching his jail-issued clothing and shoes there.
Investigators followed Markby’s trail and found him hiding in a travel trailer behind an Atlanta, Michigan home. He was placed back in cuffs around 10:40 a.m. Monday.
He surrendered peacefully, according to the release, and was transported to the hospital for exposure and minor injuries.
Locals were advised to contact police and avoid approaching Markby if spotted.
The Michigan State Police, Department of Natural Resources, Alpena County Sheriff’s Department and Huron Undercover Narcotics Team assisted with the manhunt.
Additional charges are still being reviewed, according to the release.
A call to the Montmorency County Sheriff’s Department was not returned Monday.
