TORCH RIVER — A soil erosion disaster struck a rural Antrim County village where a controversial 80-site RV park was proposed — from which sand and clay washed onto a neighboring property as the skies opened up on northern Michigan last weekend.
It’s been called a catastrophe by everyone involved.
Terry Roote owns a home on Cherry Avenue where he said $55,000 in landscaping was destroyed and the yard was left buried by a sloppy mess of silt and slime. That’s not ideal for the guests booked to stay at his bed and breakfast, he said.
“They can’t walk in my yard. It’s slick like grease,” Roote said.
The mess is the result of the recent weekend thunderstorms and torrential downpours on Saturday and Sunday.
National Weather Service officials reported three strong thunderstorm systems moved across the region. The first came in the early morning hours Saturday, followed by another Saturday afternoon. A third squall line passed across the area late Saturday into Sunday morning.
Widespread heavy rainfall between 2 and 5 inches fell during the course of the weekend across the region. Trees toppled just about everywhere, homes and other buildings sustained damage, roads washed out and weather watchers even reported a tornado in Petoskey.
Federal weather forecasters issued 22 severe thunderstorm warnings, two tornado warnings, three flash flood warnings and 20 special marine warnings. The last time so many weather warnings came out was July 7-8 in 2016, and before that, the notorious storm on Aug. 2, 2015.
Roote said he and some fellow Torch Lake environmental advocates stood on his porch in Torch River village and watched in horror as Sunday’s devastation unfolded before their eyes. The group had come to inspect the damage from the day prior, he said.
Roote said the storms wreaked absolute havoc.
Antrim County Soil Erosion Officer Heidi Shaffer confirmed the situation is a mess.
“It was horrific. Luckily nothing got to the river, but there was one homeowner impacted,” she said.
Jim Brewer, who owns the property where Torch River RV Park is proposed, said he is well-aware of the damage to Roote’s land and is willing to clean it up to his satisfaction. They have recently been in the process of developing the land, he said.
Trees have been removed from Brewer’s land and abundant earth-moving work had begun in the weeks before the wave of weekend thunderstorms. The storms’ resulting water runoff carried sand and clay silt off the site on both July 18 and 19, he said.
“We had a bunch of water flow off it,” Brewer said. “The silt fences held.”
He believed additional permits were needed to begin work to stabilize some now open banks on the property, Brewer said, efforts that will launch in full force this week.
However, it may not be full steam ahead.
Brewer said he may opt to pull back the site plan from the Milton Township Planning Commission and retool the stormwater control plan — even if it means sacrificing several sites for recreational vehicles to make room for more water detention areas.
“We had two 100-year storms in 14 hours,” he said. “We’re basically going to the 500-year plan. We are going to do this right.”
Shaffer confirmed Brewer and his partner had all the necessary permits to do the excavation and tree removal, but the series of bad storms nevertheless had a terrible impact on the place — particularly a 2 1/2-foot berm along Miller Road.
“The berm blew out two-thirds of the way up the hill. That’s a freak thing,” Shaffer said, adding it’s curious the nearby detention pond didn’t collapse first.
“We are all just sick about it. It’s terrible,” Shaffer said. “You know the climate is changing. We are having freak storms.”
The soil erosion officer said Brewer may ultimately face a county fine for the washout disaster, even though work was within permitted activity. A state fine should not be handed down because the runoff didn’t pollute the nearby Torch River, though.
And Brewer’s isn’t the only job site affected by the storms, Shaffer said.
“We had a lot of damage. Roads are washed out, sediments all over the roads,” she said.
Roote agreed they were terrible weekend storms, but a similar erosion event happened last summer, just not to this degree. A couple of workers from the marina — owned by Brewer’s business partner — came over with rakes and reseeded the lawn, he said.
That’s not going to be enough this time, Roote said.
“You shot a cannonball over my bow last year and now you’ve hit the ship and it’s sinking,” he said.
The RV park development proved controversial when more than 120 people showed up to an outdoor public hearing on July 14, most to express their displeasure with the plan.
The hearing continued until after sundown, when written statements were being read into the official record. Officials eventually adjourned the meeting early because of mosquitoes and darkness with plans to schedule a continuation in short order.
That may not be an option anymore, said Chris Weinzapfel, township zoning administrator.
He said major stormwater control changes being discussed may force an entirely new site plan to be submitted, meaning the township’s review process will start over.
