TRAVERSE CITY — Nicholas Roster, biology instructor and assessment coordinator for Northwestern Michigan College, no longer uses a 100-point grading scale in his anatomy and physiology classes.
The scale is not equitable and it’s almost unethical, Roster said.
“Sixty percent of a 100-point grading scale is failing,” he said. “Only 40 percent is passing.”
Instead, he uses equity grading that uses a zero-to-4 scale, where the zero is failing and the 4 is an A grade. In the traditional zero-to-100 scale, if a B-average student gets a zero for not handing in an assignment, it is very difficult, if not impossible, to make up for it.
In Roster’s class students are only graded on exams, or summative work that shows what they’ve learned. They are not graded on homework and quizzes — formative work — and he doesn’t give out what he calls “killer zeroes” and “F-bombs” for a missed assignment. That’s a good way to kill a student’s motivation because as soon as they see they can no longer get an A they stop trying.
Ashley Stremlow agrees.
“I’ve never really liked the whole point grading system,” Stremlow said. “Once you’re down it’s so hard to get back.”
The zero-to-4 scale more accurately describes a student’s academic performance, and that’s the key to getting students involved in learning, Roster said.
He doesn’t grade students on whether they show up for class, as long as they are mastering the material. They can retake failed tests and at the end of the semester he meets one-on-one with each of his students, who tell him the grade they think they deserve. Sometimes he agrees with them, but many times students sell themselves short.
Katie Lassiter, a pre-nursing student, said she has no idea what her grade is but is focusing more on learning the material. The 19-year-old took anatomy and physiology once before but dropped out after two weeks because she knew she wasn’t prepared for the class and was likely to fail.
She likes that you get second chances with both assignments and exams.
“You can do revisions to your assignments,” Lassiter said. “There’s no real cutoff. You can retake tests until you understand it.”
This is Roster’s 18th year teaching at NMC. He began using equity grading in spring 2022 after reading a book on the topic. It had an impact on him and inspired him to make some changes as a way to help students be successful.
And it seems to be working, he said.
“Students are doing better. They feel like they’re learning more and that’s the goal.”
While other instructors are asking him how equity grading works and maybe use bits and pieces of their own classrooms, he is the only one using it so far. The college is very supportive of innovation in the classroom, as long as risks are reasonable, he said.
The 100-point A through F system came about in the early 1900s and was invented as a way to sort people according to intelligence for an industrialized society, Roster said. While today’s classrooms look very different, not much has changed in the way students are graded.
“It was thought that intelligence was naturally distributed in a population, that most of us are average, some of us are exceptional, some of us are on the low end.”
But the old idea that only a certain number of people can get an A is not true, he said.
Makenna Malinao, 19, said equity grading is much different than what she’s used to.
“Sometimes there is some confusion of whether something that is being done is being done for a grade,” said Malinao, an art major who said learning about the human body will improve her technique.
Equity grading is also bias-resistant, as grades are based on a student’s knowledge of content, not evidence that can be corrupted by an instructor’s implicit bias or the student’s environment, Roster said.
While implicit bias is a fairly new field of study, research has found that in the classroom setting there are ample real-life consequences for some students, especially students of color. Instructors may have lower expectations of certain students that can result in self-fulfilling prophecies.
In college, implicit bias can influence grades given to students whose work is identical, research shows.
“We don’t end implicit bias, we just have to acknowledge it and then realize that we have it,” Roster said.
Part of the equity grading system is being flexible about when assignments are due, he said.
“There are a number of reasons why students don’t turn work in on time,” he said. “It could be their computer crashed, a family thing, their car died ... a lot of stuff that is out of their control as well.”
Student are also not downgraded for missing class. If a student is not putting in the work it will be reflected in their exams. Others may be able to well on the exams without going to every class.
Stremlow, 41, said it’s nice that students don’t get penalized for being human.
“I don’t know about young people, but my life’s really busy,” she said. “It’s nice to have a little leeway.”
