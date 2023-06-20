TRAVERSE CITY — Close to 150 people gathered here Monday to commemorate Juneteeth, the new federal holiday marking the date when slavery officially ended in the U.S.
On June 19, 1865, enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, were the last to learn they had been freed, said Isaiah Smith, who told the story of that day in history as part of the Northern Michigan E3 event.
Smith was one of several speakers who joined E3 board members in welcoming and educating attendees about the reason why this holiday is being observed. It’s the fourth year for the event, but only the second year that Juneteenth has been a federal holiday.
Locally, the observance took place in a grassy area next to the Timothy J. Nelson Innovation Center on Northwestern Michigan College’s campus from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday. Booths showcased local organizations, including E3, TART Trails and Spiritual Activities Leading Together (SALT).
Next to the stage, E3 organizers offered an arts and crafts table for youngsters. Popcorn and cotton candy added to the festivities. But the program shared a serious message.
“Don’t get so hung up in history that you forget the challenges facing us now. The people here — I’m speaking to the choir here I assume — believe that equality for everyone matters,” Smith said to enthusiastic applause from the audience.
“Do all the things you can do: Then you’ll be free,” Smith said.
His speech was followed by a song by local artist, yoga teacher and healer Crystal Woodward-Turner.
“It’s so nice to see everyone’s beautiful faces,” she said. “And to see our wonderful community coming out and celebrating Juneteenth.”
For some in the audience, Chelsie Niemi and Betsy Emdin among them, it was their first time attending a Juneteenth celebration.
“I think a lot of people maybe don’t understand the nuances of Juneteenth, especially, obviously, it’s become more part of our everyday social discourse,” Niemi said. “To talk about race, to talk about income inequality, to talk about all these mutlilayered identities that impact how we view the world.”
Emdin agreed and said, for her, it’s particularly important that places like Traverse City acknowledge and celebrate Juneteenth.
“I’m glad to see that Traverse City and NMC are putting on events like this, especially because it’s so predominantly white up here, that they’re recognizing diversity and bringing it to people’s attention,” she said.
Niemi said one of the highlights of the evening for her was listening to Amber Hasan’s spoken-word performance.
Originally from Flint, Hasan is a poet, writer, artist and community organizer who now lives in Traverse City with her husband and children.
She offered multiple spoken-word poems to share her experiences as a Black woman growing up in Michigan.
“Those things are often used and weaponized against us,” Hasan said. “Being opinionated is used against us, speaking up for ourselves and other people is used against us, and not taking people’s bullcrap is used against us.”
She left the audience with this final message:
“Remember, if you are not actively working to end racism, you are complicit. Take that with you.”
