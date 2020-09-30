TRAVERSE CITY — Environmental Protection Agency chief Andrew Wheeler will be in Traverse City Wednesday to discuss a new grant opportunity for those who want to fish litter out of the Great Lakes.
The Open Space and Grand Traverse Bay will serve as the morning backdrop for Wheeler and EPA Region 5 Administrator Kurt Thiede to announce a new $5 million grant funding program for trash-removal projects during a virtual press conference. Later that day they will be in East Lansing to announce $95 million in water infrastructure funding for Michigan.
Wheeler — an EPA and Senate staffer in the 1990s and a former coal industry lobbyist appointed by President Donald Trump — spent recent days on a press tour around Great Lakes states.
He answered the Record-Eagle’s questions before his planned appearance of the shores of Lake Michigan at the Open Space at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Wheeler said past focus of EPA water quality funding in the Great Lakes included nutrient loading and invasive species. Now, the agency will also target actual litter pollution, he said.
“It’s more visible to people who are using the Great Lakes,” Wheeler told the Record-Eagle.
Grants up to $500,000 are expected to be awarded to applicants with proposed projects such as innovations to harbor infrastructure and water fronts for trash cleanup efforts.
Up to 12 projects are planned to be funded, Wheeler said, in addition to seven funded this year under an initial $2 million for this Great Lakes effort.
Wheeler spoke this month about the agency moving back toward an approach that had long promoted economic growth as well as a healthy environment and drawn bipartisan support.
But environmental groups and former EPA chiefs from both parties accused Wheeler and his predecessor, Scott Pruitt, of undermining the agency’s mission by weakening or eliminating dozens of regulations intended to protect air and water quality, reduce climate change and protect endangered species.
Ann Rogers, chairwoman of local nonprofit Northern Michigan Environmental Action Council, joined the chorus.
She said while she agrees with Wheeler that litter in the Great Lakes is problematic, climate change is far more serious.
“Yes, we have litter, much of it plastic, but that does little to change the warming of the lakes and our unpredictable weather. You can ask local farmers about this too,” Rogers said. “And with 99 percent of the world’s scientists warning about the changing climate and all the risks involved, maybe you should ask if (Wheeler) believes in science.”
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
