PETOSKEY — Tip of the Mitt Watershed Council will host a free webinar to help area residents learn more about Michigan’s permitting process for projects that impact wetlands, inland lakes, streams and the Great Lakes.
The event will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m. April 14 on the Zoom videoconference platform. Participants will learn how evaluating and commenting on permit applications is one way the public can be a voice for public water resources protections, organizers said.
Nonprofit council representatives said they encourage members of lake associations and other concerned organizations to become involved when decisions are made about the environment that will impact their properties and communities.
Organizers said the webinar titled “A Guide to Water Resources Permitting” will offer information about state and federal laws and how permit decisions are made in Michigan, as well as tools to engage in the process.
More information about the event, including registration, can be found at www.watershedcouncil.org under the tab for “get involved.”
Tip of the Mitt Watershed Council is a Petoskey-based nonprofit organization with a mission to protect lakes, streams, wetlands and groundwater through advocacy, education, water quality monitoring, research and restoration actions. The agency focuses on resources in Antrim, Charlevoix, Cheboygan and Emmet counties.
