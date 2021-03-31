TRAVERSE CITY — Journalist Garret Ellison will discuss the importance of storytelling to today’s most important environmental news stories during a webinar hosted this week by nonprofit Michigan Environmental Council.
Ellison works as an environment reporter for MLive.com and in 2017 was named Michigan’s Journalist of the Year by the Michigan Press Association for his work on environmental stories such as Nestle’s plan to increase groundwater withdrawal, hazards posed by Enbridge’s Line 5 pipeline in the Straits of Mackinac, and the discovery of PFAS drinking water contamination caused by shoemaker Wolverine Worldwide.
Ellison graduated from Traverse City West High School in 2001 and Northwestern Michigan College in 2006. He also worked as an intern reporter and as a freelance features writer at the Traverse City Record-Eagle in the years before he graduated from Central Michigan University.
The webinar titled “Vigilance & Storytelling” will be hosted by MEC on the Zoom videoconference platform from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, April 2. More information, including registration for the event, can be found at www.environmentalcouncil.org/events online, or by sending email to beau@environmentalcouncil.org.
