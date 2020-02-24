TRAVERSE CITY — With the site of the new Traverse City Area Public Schools Montessori school set, officials are working to decrease the environmental impact the construction will have on the surrounding area.
Earlier this month, TCAPS Board of Education trustees unanimously approved moving the future home of the Montessori school from 14th and Pine streets to Franke Road, just southeast of Traverse City West Middle School. The proposed site sits near regulated wetlands and Kids Creek, which caught the attention of environmental advocates.
TJ Andrews, who serves as legal counsel for the Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay, voiced some concerns Feb. 10 at the TCAPS meeting, pointing out that construction of the school there could affect the quantity and quality of the water in the area.
The Watershed Center has invested more than $5 million in grants and community donations during the last 10 years to preserve Kids Creek, which is labeled as an impaired waterway. They also partnered with Munson Medical Center to increase capacity and reduce storm water flowing into Kids Creek.
Andrews said the land along Franke Road provides “significant storage capacity” during rainstorms and spring runoff. She added the best way to control storm water is to “infiltrate it on site, to replicate nature and have the water go into the ground as close to the place where it lands as possible.”
Andrews said the area already has a high water table, which means infiltration is going to be “very difficult, if not impossible.”
“When that area is converted into a school and a parking lot, that significantly reduces the capacity for where water is going to go,” Andrews said to the board. “Where it’s going to go is straight into the tributary to the north and dump into Kids Creek, which is already over capacity.”
TCAPS trustee Erica Moon Mohr assured Andrews and others that TCAPS will “do the right thing.”
“TCAPS isn’t going to be negligent and disrupt water systems,” Moon Mohr said during the meeting. “I’m sure TCAPS is going to work to make sure we take care of our water systems.”
TCAPS Interim Superintendent Jim Pavelka released a statement to Montessori families Friday that said district officials are working closely with Garfield Township, the Watershed Center, environmental groups and other vested parties.
“Our goal will be to ensure that best practices in design and construction are utilized, so that we are good stewards of our environment,” Pavelka said. “The children will be the benefactors of our collective efforts.”
District officials met with members of the Watershed Center, including Baykeeper Heather Smith.
Smith said they are happy to “have a seat at the table and that TCAPS is committed to the protection of the Kids Creek watershed during and after development.”
Concerns about building at the site remain, Smith said, but the Watershed Center representatives plan to provide input and suggestions to the district’s design team to help them protect the wetlands, the Kids Creek corridor and ensure there is no harm happening to the watershed.
“That Franke Road parcel is an ecologically sensitive site, but the board of education members seem to be committed to the development happening in the most environmentally sensitive way at the site,” Smith said.
Garfield Township has a standard in their zoning ordinance, which requires a 25-foot setback of any structure — including playgrounds and parking lots — from the designated wetlands. Although the Montessori build would not be subject to that — because it’s a public project — Smith said they are encouraging TCAPS to “very carefully consider wetland impacts” and follow those standards.
“That just adds another level of protection,” she said.
Robin Schmidt, the district representative for the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy’s Cadillac office, said a confirmation of the wetland lines was provided to TCAPS in August 2019. The most recent renderings of the Montessori build reflect those lines.
Schmidt said she doesn’t anticipate there would be any impact on the wetlands there if the development is focused in the upland areas.
“If they don’t get into those wetlands, if they don’t impact the wetlands, then they will not come to us for anything else,” Schmidt said. “If they design something and they need to impact the wetlands, they’d have to apply for a permit and go through a process for us to review.”
