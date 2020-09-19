MAPLETON — Years of disputes between Peninsula Township’s government and the Grand Traverse County Road Commission led township trustees to formally oppose renewing a county-wide road millage.
They voted 6-0, with Trustee Margaret Achorn absent, at a recent meeting against the question voters throughout Grand Traverse County will decide on Nov. 3.
Peninsula Township needs road work, and as a township with a sizable tax base of its own, doesn’t want to come across as fighting everyone, township Supervisor Rob Manigold said.
He acknowledged the road commission has a tough job, but he and others aren’t happy with how the road commission has worked with the township on several issues, the most recent being the road commission closing part of Bluff Road over shoreline erosion and the township’s push for a fix — Manigold argued the road commission’s inaction has made the problem worse.
“I just think that people need to look more at the millage and look at that language and in our experience, the board determined it wasn’t in the best interest,” he said.
Manigold said the township wants to keep working with the road commission and is even willing to pursue its own road millage to help pay for priorities like paved shoulders for cyclists.
He echoed many of the frustrations cited in the resolution, including a dispute over cutting trees along Bluff Road in 2017 and the township’s rebuffed ask to the road commission to designate the road as a Natural Beauty Road.
Another point of contention involves the road commission agreeing to take over M-37 in Peninsula Township from Michigan Department of Transportation, Manigold said.
The township opposes the transfer over concerns about how the road will be maintained in the future, and whether the road commission has resources for corridor studies, paved shoulders and other considerations, as previously reported.
Road commission board member Marc McKellar questioned why the commission would oppose the transfer, and noted the county’s been maintaining it under contract with MDOT for the past several years.
McKellar said he thinks the township board’s move is unfortunate, and said the road commission has done lots of good work in Peninsula Township and elsewhere.
“The millage affects all the members of our community and our guests that come here, and the roads have improved significantly with the last two millages,” he said.
Some townships do pay more for the millage than they receive in one year, while others pay less, McKellar said — road commission Manager Brad Kluczynski previously said that can change from year to year, depending on road work schedules.
McKellar said any statement that the road commission isn’t taking action on Bluff Road is inaccurate — the commission’s looking for a long-term, cost-effective solution there, he said.
He also doubts that everyone in Peninsula Township feels the same way about the road millage, and said the township board could do its own part to work with the road commission. He has only seen township officials at road commission boards a handful of times in his 10 years there, but hears about issues through other channels, he said.
“What would preclude the township board from requesting a meeting with the board of the road commission and the two organizations sitting down and having a discussion? Absolutely nothing, but that has never happened,” he said.
The ballot question asks if they’ll agree to levy up to one mill each year for 20 years for fixing and improving “streets, roads, highways, and bridges,” according to ballot language. That’ll raise about $5 million in its first year.
Some of the money gets split between the county, Traverse City and the villages of Fife Lake and Kingsley mainly based on their tax bases according to their total state equalized values, Grand Traverse County Finance Director Dean Bott said. They also get a much smaller amount based on miles of primary roads.
Traverse City most recently received $959,000 from the millage, Fife Lake $13,000 and Kingsley $27,000, Bott said. The balance went to the county — around $4.2 million, as previously reported.
Various downtown development authorities, the county Brownfield Redevelopment Authority and others with tax increment finance plans in place get a cut as well, according to ballot language. Those shares most recently totaled around $70,000, Bott said.
