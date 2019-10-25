TRAVERSE CITY — The headline of a recent Detroit News op-ed — “Northern Michigan wants the Great Lakes tunnel” — and its co-author — the Grand Traverse County Commission’s chairman — have again made the plans of a $32-billion Canadian oil company into a hot topic of local discussion.
“Up north we’re conservationists,” reads the op-ed, authored by Rob Hentschel and Joe Bonovetz, a commissioner from Gogebic County. “We cherish the water and our local environments. We’re also hard workers, providing for our families, putting food on their tables and keeping our homes and work sites warm each winter. We agree that the Great Lakes tunnel just makes sense.”
Enbridge’s Line 5 carries 23 million gallons of crude oil and natural gas liquids daily between Superior, Wisconsin, and Sarnia, Ontario. Several miles of the line — in place since 1953 — cross the bottomlands of the Straits of Mackinac. The Great Lakes tunnel is what Enbridge plans to build to relocate the infrastructure under the lakebed.
County commissioners in a 4-3 vote passed a resolution in August supporting the tunnel after a lengthy public comment period in which 57 people spoke, 53 of whom opposed Enbridge. So many people attended the meeting that chairs set up in an overflow room couldn’t accommodate them all.
“The people who did take the time to show up to that and plead with us not to pass it, are feeling misrepresented and are pretty outraged,” said Commissioner Betsy Coffia.
One of those is Kate Dahlstrom, of Traverse City, who wore a “no dirty oil in the Great Lakes” T-shirt to the commission meeting.
“We are being totally misrepresented,” said Dahlstrom. “Their readers (the Detroit News) are going to think that all of us up here want this tunnel and that just isn’t true.”
Another was Carol Shuckra.
“Our County Commissioner Chairman, Rob Hentschel, presented his personal sentiment, disregarding overwhelming citizen comments and ongoing relentless citizen efforts to protect Lake Michigan from possible Enbridge oil spills,” said Shuckra in an email to the Record-Eagle.
Commissioners Hentschel, Brad Jewett, Ron Clous and Gordie LaPointe voted in favor of the resolution while Commissioners Sonny Wheelock Jr. and Bryce Hundley voted against, and Coffia’s “hell no” vote drew a standing ovation.
When asked whether he thought the op-ed’s headline misrepresented constituents, Hentschel said it did not.
“I agree with them,” Hentschel said, of the speakers who expressed environmental concerns. “I want the line out of the water, too.”
“Yes people spoke out against Enbridge. But I didn’t hear people opposing the tunnel. I know the governor is fighting it through the courts, but who knows how many years that will take. Or, we could build the tunnel and get this thing out of the water.”
Local environmental attorney Jim Olson called the op-ed “unscientific.”
“It fails to take into account the estimated billions of dollars of damage to the Great Lakes in the event of a future release and it ignores the rule of law.”
Three cases regarding Enbridge, Line-5, and/or the tunnel are pending in the Court of Claims, in Ingham County Circuit Court and with an administrative law judge.
After Attorney General Dana Nessel ruled the tunnel was unconstitutional under the Great Lakes Submerged Lands Act, Enbridge sued the State of Michigan to have the tunnel agreement signed by then-Gov. Rick Snyder reinstated.
Olson filed an amicus brief in support of Nessel’s ruling and a scheduling conference is set for sometime in November.
Commissioners LaPointe, Jewett and Clous all said no one from their districts had contacted them regarding the editorial.
“Build it, build the tunnel, is the only thing I hear from my constituents,” said Jewett, who sponsored the resolution supporting the tunnel.
The op-ed states gas and oil industry jobs, reliable energy and millions in local tax revenue as reasons to support Enbridge’s plan to build the tunnel.
Enbridge spokesman Michael Barnes said in an email that since Line 5 does not go through Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska or Leelanau counties, “There’s no direct impact from taxes” to the five-county region.
“I also found out that we have customers, other pipelines, that use products that we transport who ‘may’ be in one of (those) counties — so there could be an indirect benefit.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.