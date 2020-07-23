FIFE LAKE — A proposal from Kalkaska Memorial Health Center to assume ambulance services for Fife Lake and Springfield townships raised some heart rates at a contentious public meeting.
In 2017, Fife Lake Township left GT Rural Fire, after deciding membership was too expensive and local volunteers could provide better service, as previously reported by the Record-Eagle.
Kevin Rogols, chief executive officer of Kalkaska Memorial Health center, and several of his staff attended a meeting Tuesday and explained what KMHC was offering to residents of both townships.
KMHC would lease Fife Lake’s 2013 ambulance for $1 a year, would pay to staff an emergency medical services crew at the Fife Lake Fire Station 24/7, would advance the level of care available from basic life service to advanced life service and reduce response times at no increased cost.
In return, KMHC would be paid 80 percent of Fife Lake’s ambulance millage (approximately $100,000 a year), 20 percent would be retained to maintain the building and Fife Lake would cover the cost of materials to divide a lodging room at the fire station into two rooms, accommodating male and female EMS staff.
“We’re investigating this just as you are,” Rogols told the audience, mostly masked, spread apart inside American Legion Post 219. “We haven’t gone to the KMHC board about this, we’re coming to the Fife Lake leadership early and what we’re proposing is we bring you a team. We want to be part of a team.”
The average cost to run ambulance service in the townships for one year is about $250,000, Rogols said. The benefit for KMHC would be the income generated by patients who came from the townships and were admitted and cared for at the hospital, he said.
Roger Gibson, who is running for township supervisor, wasn’t sold on the idea.
“I cannot believe that these township officials who got us taken advantage of by Grand Traverse Rural Fire, I cannot believe they would even enter into another contract like this,” said Gibson, of Fife Lake.
He expressed concerns Wednesday about the loss of local control should the proposal be adopted, and said the timing for such a decision isn’t good.
“They’re not going to bring it to a vote and whoever is elected is going to be hung with this,” Gibson said.
If the KMCH proposal was accepted by all parties, paramedics and emergency medical technicians in Fife Lake would become employees of KMCH, assuming they passed training and background check requirements, and would receive higher pay and access to benefits, Rogols said.
Fife Lake Fire Chief Scott Tinker attended the meeting and characterized residents of his community as taking pride in making local decisions. He said he understands both the benefits and the challenges of joining with a larger organization.
“Being Fife Lake, the way they’re growing right now, the way financial burdens are now, it’s good timing and its a strong point to get ALS (advanced life service),” he said.
ALS is almost always required when a patient complains of chest pains, for example, Tinker said. Currently Fife Lake calls Kalkaska or Blair Township when ALS is needed, though those responders can sometimes be more than 15 minutes away, he said.
“On the fire end, it kind of hurts us a little bit,” Tinker added. “EMS and fire are cross-trained. The on-duty crew is able to get trucks out the door. Kalkaska made it clear that, because of their insurance issues, EMS could not work fire.”
Resident questions centered around how Fife Lake and Springfield townships would leave such an agreement if they decided it wasn’t working and how a new ambulance purchase would be financed if the communities were to leave the agreement and lose their vehicle to depreciation.
Debbie Rodriguez, chairwoman of the EMS Fire Board, said at the meeting Tuesday that township finances could also be a reason to support KMHC’s proposal.
“We have struggled in the last couple years trying to maintain our budget,” she said. “We are six months into the budget and we are already over. We are constantly struggling to maintain our EMS services. How many here would want their millage raised?”
Following an hour and a half question and answer session, Rogols and his staff left the meeting, Rogols said to allow residents and elected officials to discuss the issue further.
“If now is the right time, we are ready, willing and able,” Rogols said. “If it’s not the right time, that’s fine. Let us talk in two years. Oh, and thank you for wearing masks, wash your hands 20 seconds at a time, social distance and we’ll kick this thing in the butt.”
Fife Lake Township Treasurer Cathy Sorrow said she is doing some fact-finding about the impact of the proposal and the wishes of residents and expected any offer from KMHC to be discussed further by township trustees.
Township Supervisor Linda Forwerck agreed.
“At this point we’ll gather more information and have a meeting to discuss the issues and what we heard from residents,” she said.
Such a meeting has yet to be scheduled.
