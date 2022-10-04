GREILICKVILLE — An unoccupied boat crashed into a breakwall at 7:51 p.m. on Oct. 3, according to the Leelanau County Sheriff's Office.
The boat's motor was running, reports said, but the driver and passenger couldn't be found near the crash site at the 13000 block of S. West Bay Shore Dr.
After deputies from the sheriff's office arrived, they said they heard screams for help coming from east of the breakwall. A "good samaritan" boat nearby and additional fire personnel headed in that direction, officials said in a press release.
They found two Traverse City men, a 60-year-old and a 59-year-old, who had fallen overboard into Grand Traverse Bay waters.
Deputies determined that the two men had been boating all day in a vessel "relatively new to them." As they tried to make their way back to shore, the initial investigation found that the driver allegedly leaned over the side of the boat to check the exhaust, when he lost his balance and fell into the water.
His friend, officials said, tried to help him and ended up falling in himself.
Deputies said they arrested the 60-year-old man on suspicion of boating while intoxicated. Undersheriff James Kiessel said he was unable to disclose the exact BAC, but said it was above 0.10, more than the .8 considered for boating under the influence.
The sheriff's office did not comment on whether the men sustained any injuries.
The case is still under investigation.
The sheriff's office was assisted by Elmwood Township Fire and Rescue, Mobile Medical Response of Traverse City and several citizens who were there at the time of the crash.
