TRAVERSE CITY — Asian American and Pacific Islander history and culture will be celebrated this month in community conversations, films and food.
The plan came out of a collaboration of Northern Michigan E3, Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation and the Traverse Area District Library to honor AAPI Heritage month in May.
The first two events will feature a film screening and a discussion of the films afterward. The third event will be a panel discussion of local AAPI community leaders. There will be food available at each event from local AAPI food vendors, including The Good Bowl.
Planning for the event began just more than a year ago in the wake of a national increase in anti-Asian hate crimes.
In March 2021, Amy Yee, owner of Amy Yee Bodyworks, was approached by Northern Michigan E3 leaders after being quoted in an article in the Record-Eagle about her experience as an Asian American woman in Traverse City and her reaction to a string of shootings at massage parlors in Atlanta that left eight dead, including six people of Asian descent. Over the course of the past year, Yee and a few other AAPI community members have been working with Northern Michigan E3 to plan events that would focus on celebrating and discussing AAPI culture, she said.
Melissa McKenna, TADL’s adult services coordinator, said that when members of Northern Michigan E3 approached her with the idea of putting on events for AAPI Heritage month, she was onboard immediately.
“Anyone can come in at any time the library is open to work on what it is that they would like to be doing,” McKenna said. “It also then is seen as a place that everyone can come and feel welcome to have these sorts of conversations and discussions.”
On May 9, there will be a screening of “Minari”, a Best-Picture-nominated film which documents the life of a Korean-American immigrant family moving to a farm in Arkansas. On May 16, there will be a screening of the documentary “Vincent Who?” which explores the life, death and legacy of Vincent Chin, a Chinese-American man whose murder in the 1980s ignited a movement of Asian American activists to protest for Asian American rights.
The string of events will come to a close with a panel discussion on May 23 between Yee, Sakura Takano, CEO of Rotary Charities; Craig Hadley, chief curator and executive director of the Dennos Museum; Tony Vu, owner The Good Bowl; and Denny Nguyen, human resources specialist at Northwestern Michigan College.
The panelists will talk about Asian American identity and their unique experiences in the U.S., Traverse City and during the pandemic. The discussion will be moderated by Judy Chu, communications faculty member at NMC, and Holly T. Bird, a member of Northern Michigan E3 and a member of the San Felipe Pueblo.
“What we want to do is, share with the community more of who we are, the AAPI community, so that the community can have a more positive perception of AAPI people,” Yee said. “We also want to share our sense of belonging in the community, some of our different achievements within the community. We want to share some more of our culture.”
Chu said she hopes that people walk away from the events with a better understanding of the diversity of experiences within the AAPI community. These events are also important opportunities to celebrate AAPI culture after two years of increased anti-Asian hate crimes, Chu said.
According to a national report by Stop AAPI Hate there have been more than 10,000 hate crimes against Asian Americans between March 2020 and December 2021. Stop AAPI Hate is a coalition that was created in March 2020 by the AAPI Equity Alliance, Chinese for Affirmative Action and the Asian American Studies Department of San Francisco State University as a “response to the alarming escalation in xenophobia and bigotry resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to its website.
An analysis of police department statistics by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism, show that anti-Asian hate crimes jumped 150 percent in 16 of America’s largest cities from 2019 to 2020. The same research center published data that showed anti-Asian hate crimes jumped again, this time by 339 percent, between 2020 and 2021, as reported by NBC News.
Hadley, who also co-chairs NMC’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion committee, said, having grown up in multiple Midwestern states during the 1980s and 1990s, he’s looking forward to sharing stories about his childhood experiences and how they compare to his 7-year-old son’s. He’s also excited to the panel about what cultural foods are important to them and why, he said.
“I think the more we know about one another, the easier it is to relate and support,” Hadley said. “But also, I think, have empathy for those of us who are different and have different backgrounds.”
TADL’s May AAPI events are held as part of the library’s “Community Conversations” series, which began in February with an event with author Maxine Thompson, the first Black student to integrate St. Francis High School. There has also been a “Community Conversations” event about addiction and recovery and a few events planned for the fall about environmental issues, McKenna said.
