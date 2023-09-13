PETOSKEY — Emmet County’s District 4 Commissioner Rich Ginop will no longer represent his county on the Health Department of Northwest Michigan’s governing board.
This decision came after almost three hours of public comment during Monday’s board of commissioners meeting, with commissioners voting, 5-1, to remove Ginop, who abstained from the vote. Commissioner Charles Laughbaum cast the lone “no” vote.
Ginop’s removal came weeks after Emmet County Clerk Suzanne Kanine received notice from the other commissioners that Ginop may have violated the board’s ethics code in the performance of his health board duties.
None of the documents attached to Monday’s meeting agenda provided specific examples of this, but Ginop’s stance on approving health-related grants came up during the discussion as an example of why he should no longer serve.
Approving health grants have been an ongoing source of conflict on the regional 8-person health board. At an Aug. 17 Emmet County commission meeting, Commissioner Matthew Koontz questioned Ginop’s rejection of grant proposals to provide dental care for children and nicotine awareness in high schools. Ginop did not explain his position.
When asked if he would continue to violate the code of ethics by rejecting grants that fit into Michigan’s Public Health Code, Ginop said he would.
Koontz said Monday that this admission showed Ginop is in violation of the ethics code and the resolution that commissioners had passed in June in a 4-3 vote.
Specifically, three commissioners — Neil Ahrens, David White and Koontz — indicated in an Aug. 23 letter to County Administrator David Boyer that Ginop violated this section:
Sections (B) 11 states: “County Commissioners shall represent the official policies or positions of the Board of Commissioners to the best of their ability when designated as delegates for this purpose. When presenting their individual opinions and positions, County Commissioners shall neither state nor imply that they represent the opinions or positions of the Board of Commissioners or Emmet County, and must affirmatively state that it is their own opinion or position, and not that of the Board of Commissioners. Commissioners shall always be mindful of the needs of the entire county, and not just the district they represent.”
Koontz also asked for District 2’s Ahrens to replace Ginop.
In accordance with the outcome of Monday’s vote, Ahrens will join Commissioner Don Mapes from District 3 on the board of health.
Mapes, Ahrens and Ginop did not respond to the Record-Eagle’s request for comment Tuesday. The board of health will hold a special budget meeting at 10 a.m. Monday at the Shirley Roloff Center in Charlevoix.
Interlochen Public Radio reporter Michael Livingston contributed to this article.
