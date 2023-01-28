PETOSKEY — Thanks to a Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. donation, a member of the K-9 unit at the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office is in line for a uniform.
A bullet- and stab-proof vest for their dog, Divot, is being purchased through a fundraising event hosted by Lisa Mullins.
Mullins wrote the children’s book, “Calle’s Determination,” about a Belgian Malinois puppy that dreams of one day becoming a police dog. The back of Divot’s new vest will read, “Gifted by Calle’s Determination Book,” according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.
Sheriff Pete Wallin said the new vest is expected to arrive in the next eight to 10 weeks. He said each vest costs between $1,744 and $2,283 and weighs an average of 4 to 5 pounds.
The 501©(3) organization responsible for the gift was founded in 2009 with the mission to provide protective vests to dogs in law enforcement agencies throughout the country.
Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., has provided more than 4,948 vests to dogs in all 50 states at a cost of approximately $6.9 million.
They estimate there are currently 30,000 law enforcement dogs in service in the United States.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.