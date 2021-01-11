SUTTONS BAY — Authorities arraigned an Elmwood Township man with a trio of felony criminal sexual conduct charges in 86th District Court after a woman reported an assault by a man she met through online dating.
Leelanau County Magistrate Norene Kastys continued the $100,000 bond for Avery Braedon Schaub, 22, during his arraignment Monday on video conference. He faces second-degree and third-degree CSC charges — both 15-year felonies — as well as felony assault with intent to commit sexual penetration, a 10-year crime with conviction.
Leelanau County Sheriff Mike Borkovich said deputies responded to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City Thursday last week where a 22-year-old woman reported the alleged attack. She told deputies she first met Schaub over a dating app prior to meeting him in person at his residence on Cherry Bend Road where she said the assault occurred, court records show.
Borkovich said not every online dating experience ends positively and this case is an example of a bad outcome.
"When you are meeting someone over the internet you don't know who you are meeting. You are meeting who they say they are," the sheriff said.
Leelanau County Prosecutor Joseph Hubbell signed Schaub's felony arrest warrant on Friday and deputies arrested him that day. He remains detained at Leelanau County Jail in Suttons Bay, the sheriff confirmed.
Hubbell was not available for comment on Monday.
Court records show Schaub retained Traverse City-based attorney Shawn Worden, who represented him during Monday's video arraignment.
Worden waived formal reading of the charges and confirmed his client understood his Miranda rights. He could not be reached for comment Monday afternoon.
Kastys ordered during the hearing that should Schaub make bond, among the constraints on him include staying away from the victim, not using any dating or social media websites, and using electronics only for family or work purposes.
Additionally, Hubbell requested during the hearing and Kastys agreed that Schaub should also be required to stay away from a second woman, a potential other accuser. Worden also agreed to the stipulation.
Borkovich confirmed an investigation into a possible second sexual assault complaint against Schaub.
Kastys ordered a probable cause conference on Jan. 22 and a preliminary hearing Jan. 29.
