TRAVERSE CITY — Elmwood Township will pay $65,000 to a resident who has rented his farm property without a permit for special events such as weddings, retreats and other gatherings.
Frank E. Noverr, who owns Noverr Farm, will also be allowed to hold up to 26 events per year on his property, a compromise from the 52 annual events that can be held under a new zoning ordinance enacted by the township in 2018.
In return Noverr has agreed to dismiss a lawsuit against the township regarding a winery application that had been denied in 2016. A more recent special events application filed by Noverr will also be withdrawn as part of the agreement.
The agreement settles a federal lawsuit Noverr had filed against the township. The agreement was unanimously approved by the Elmwood Township Board on Monday. A consent judgement regarding the agreement has not yet been signed by the U.S. District Court judge Janet T. Neff, but township Supervisor Jeffrey K. Shaw expects that it will be.
“We hope so,” Shaw said. “We worked really hard to get a settlement. We were in mediation for 11 hours.”
The settlement ends a long-standing dispute between Noverr and the township that began several years ago when Noverr held events in a barn at his 20-acre farm on South Lakeview Road.
Some of Noverr’s neighbors complained about the noise, increased traffic and Noverr’s lack of a permit to hold the events. They were prompted to form the South Lake Leelanau Association of Neighbors (SLAN).
The dispute has resulted in several court cases among the three parties — Noverr, the township and SLAN.
“We had an opportunity as a township not to cost the taxpayers any more than it has already cost,” Shaw said.
The township has spent $75,000 in attorney fees, Shaw said, and would have spent “hundreds of thousands of dollars” more to fight the federal lawsuit. The $65,000 settlement amount will be paid by the township’s insurance, he said.
Under the settlement Noverr is also required by Dec. 2022 to construct a 20-foot wide driveway with a commercial entrance to a barn on the property that allows for vehicles to turn around.
“Mr. Noverr is very happy with the results of the settlement with the township,” said Matt Vermetten, Noverr’s Traverse City attorney. “The township worked very hard at trying to resolve this issue that has been going on for a long time.”
But not everyone is happy with the settlement. Karen Kaufman, who lives across the street from Noverr, said township officials are not paying attention to what people want.
“I feel like it’s paradise lost,” Kaufman said. “They’re turning this area into a commercial event.”
Her husband, Charlie Kaufman, said SLAN was not formed to fight Noverr, but was interested in correcting several problems in the township Zoning Ordinance.
“Frank just happened to be focal point because he was abusing most of the ordinances,” Kaufman said.
SLAN currently has no outstanding lawsuits against Noverr and does not intend to file any, Charlie Kaufman said. But he feels like Noverr got away with something.
“It will still be a terrible, negative imposition on the homes along Lakeview Drive,” he said.
Vermetten said not all of Noverr’s neighbors are unhappy.
“There are very, very close neighbors who are very positive about all of this, so it’s a shame, really,” Vermetten said.
