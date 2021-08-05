GREILICKVILLE — A long and contentious debate over allowing short-term rentals in Elmwood Township isn’t over yet.
Township trustees recently asked their attorney and planning director to draft rules that would allow short-term renting in the whole township, albeit with a cap on license numbers, said Elmwood Supervisor Jeff Shaw.
The draft will be the latest iteration of rules trustees have considered since township planning commissioners made their recommendations in September 2020. And township officials have mulled the topic itself for more than two years.
Shaw said that time reflects the difficulty of figuring out rules for short-term renting, a practice that’s being debated around the globe.
“It’s not just here in Elmwood that we’ve struggled with this, it’s all over the world,” he said. “Balancing property rights with the rights of neighbors and maintaining our residential areas is not an easy thing to figure out.”
The current idea is to cap short-term rental licenses at 4 percent of the township’s housing stock, Shaw said. That would amount to a little more than 100. It’s more than the nearly 80 that rental monitoring company Host Compliance figured are in Elmwood. But Shaw noted some longtime renters don’t advertise online and likely wouldn’t be counted by the company.
Shaw said township officials dropped the idea of creating short-term renting as a legal, nonconforming use, as the idea caused too much confusion. Plus, those uses would stay with a property in perpetuity.
Instead, the township wants to pen rules that would revoke a short-term renting license if a property is sold, documents show. Applicants for the first set of licenses would be chosen by lottery if there are more applications than licenses.
Licenses revoked because of a property’s sale or owner’s violation of license rules would go to applicants on a waitlist, Shaw said.
He expects to see the latest draft within a few months, and believes trustees’ aim is to have rules ready for the 2022 rental season.
Elmwood’s Zoning Board of Appeals in March 2019 determined that unhosted short-term rentals aren’t allowed under township rules. That touched off a debate that eventually led to township planning commissioners recommending to permit them, but not in R-1 residential districts.
Township trustees rejected that idea to allow short-term rental owners who had been operating for some time to continue, Shaw said.
It’s a decision that prompted vocal opposition from some township residents, including a group called Save Our Neighborhoods In Elmwood.
Group Treasurer Jack Kelly said the idea of a cap is nothing new, and it’s one he thinks could land the township in legal hot water. Plucking a number seemingly out of thin air just to allow everyone who’s been operating a short-term rental illegally could put the township in the position of later denying a license to someone who wants to start one legally, he said.
“From a standpoint of fairness, if I was somebody thinking about it, I’d consider getting a lawyer to argue that point in front of the board,” he said.
Nor has Kelly, formerly the township’s supervisor, heard any kind of rationale behind allowing short-term renting in the first place, he said, adding the practice is nowhere to be found in the township’s master plan.
Even a cap could have affects on residential neighborhoods where the incentive for property owners to cash in on short-term renting would be tempting, SONIE member Sue Jones recently told trustees.
“If there is even one extra license available, you won’t have any tools in your box to further restrict what happens in my neighborhood,” she said.
Short-term rental owners previously argued in favor of the practice, telling township trustees they work hard on their properties and bring new people to the area, among other arguments. Past surveys show there’s some appetite for allowing unhosted short-term renting, at least in part of the township.
