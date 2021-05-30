GREILICKVILLE — Elmwood Township trustees will take another look at their proposed short-term rental regulations with the help of the township attorney.
The draft rules as written aimed to allow owners of short-term rentals active from 2018 to 2020 to keep renting, Elmwood Township Supervisor Jeff Shaw said. That raised questions and confusion over whether the rules could actually phase out those rentals as the property changes hands.
A nonconforming use stays with a property regardless of whether it’s sold, Shaw said.
“The board seemed to have some concern of that, we don’t want to artificially inflate the value of one home relative to one home in a neighborhood because it has a license attached to it,” he said.
So trustees and the township attorney will have a workshop to discuss alternatives, including a model Charlevoix and other jurisdictions use, Shaw said. They decided as much at a recent special meeting but had not set a date as of Friday.
Charlevoix caps the number of licenses in each residential zone, and the licenses expire each year, according to the city’s ordinance. Those licenses also expire when a property sells, and any revoked or expired license reverts to the city. It’s then available revert to the local government if a property sells and go to would-be renters on a waitlist.
It’s the latest twist in a debate over short-term renting that’s stretched from months to years, and township resident Jack Kelly said the workshop seems like a sign that township trustees are flailing. He and other members of a residents group concerned over the proposed rules have repeatedly argued the township needs to start over, beginning with reviewing the master plan.
Unhosted short-term renting wasn’t an allowed use in the township before, and he doesn’t think trustees have made the case that they should be, Kelly said. It’s a stance he shares with numerous other township residents.
Plus, Elmwood Township and Charlevoix are two different places, the former a bedroom community to a tourism-centric city and the latter, the tourism-heavy city itself, Kelly said.
“We don’t have a need of short-term rentals, they’re only here in my opinion because they’re not allowed elsewhere,” he said.
There is some appetite to allow the practice in at least one zoning district, as evidenced both by online listings and a 2019 township survey that garnered 1,753 responses out of 4,625 sent. Of those, 1,132 favored allowing them in at least one district versus 610 who opposed them outright.
One proponent, Nancy Colby, told trustees at a previous meeting that her and her husband’s own rental in their home took a lot of work to prepare, and brings new people to the area.
“This is not a free lunch, we spend many hours working on the house, we spend much time getting to know our neighbors, we make it nice for people o stay and we also make it nice for our neighbors to live next to us,” she said.
Colby also argued rental rules should apply regardless of if they’re short-term or long-term.
Kelly and others have pointed to Shaw’s owning a bed and breakfast as a conflict of interest, if not direct then perceived.
Shaw said his rental is covered under the township’s bed and breakfast ordinance and wouldn’t be impacted by the rules being contemplated. Plus, a section of the Charter Township Act requires every board of trustees member present to vote on the business at hand unless they are excused by a unanimous vote.
That provision never came up in Kelly’s time as Elmwood Township supervisor, he said.
The debate over short-term renting is nothing unique to Elmwood Township, and it’s been a bruising one, Shaw said.
“We would all love to get this done so the wounds can start to heal, but we also want to do it right as well as we can,” he said.
Township planning commissioners on June 3 will hear public comments on a different recommendation: an amendment that would only allow short-term renting in four zoning districts, documents show. That would strike it as an allowed use from seven other districts where township trustees are contemplating allowing them.
Trustees previously didn’t accept some of planners’ recommendations, including on barring short-term rentals from R-1 residential districts.
