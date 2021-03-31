GREILICKVILLE — Short-term rental rules two years in the making could be coming to Elmwood Township, and draft regulations have caused a stir.
Township residents and rental owners alike have reacted to draft rules, both over how they would regulate the previously illegal practice in the township and how township officials arrived at the current proposal. Trustees will hear comments April 19 over what township Supervisor Jeff Shaw agreed is an emotional subject.
“I hate that people identify as one side or the other, because we’re supposed to be all in this together,” he said. “There are people who were vehemently opposed to short-term rentals and people totally in favor of it, and it can be difficult to resolve those kind of issues.”
Shaw referred to a recent meeting where trustees set up the public hearing, the first when the latest version of licensing and zoning rules came to light.
Unhosted rentals of 30 days or less would be allowed in any zoning district, but only those already operating in the three years prior to adopting the rules, according to the draft. People hoping to continue renting would need to apply for a license the first year they’re available or lose that chance altogether.
A short-term rental owner could also lose the chance to apply if they rent without getting licensed first. That license could be permanently revoked if they violate the rules three times, with the option to appeal the revocation to the township board.
Those rules would include quiet hours from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. — starting an hour later on weekends and holidays — occupancy limits of two people aged 5 and older per bedroom for a maximum of 10, a ban on hosting special events like weddings, and the requirement that the owner or caretaker be within a half hour of the home and always reachable by phone, according to the draft.
Rules barring new rentals and transferring licenses would effectively serve as a cap on licenses, and lead to their eventual phase-out, Kopriva previously wrote.
While at least one commenter saw this as too restrictive, other short-term rental owner told the board they considered the draft ordinance to be a fair approach and reasonable compromise.
AnneMarie Wigton said she thought the ordinance was fair and balanced. The rental she owns is frequented by people visiting family in the area and that some who visit later move to the area, she said.
“We’re the public relations of the community and I think we have not had a bad experience in the many years we’ve been doing this,” she said.
Sue and Rod Jones, on the other hand, called the ordinance the worst possible outcome that seemed more focused on accommodating investors and other owners of rentals that are illegally operating in the township than protecting residential neighborhoods.
Township trustees made a mockery of the planning process by rejecting some key recommendations from planning commissioners, Sue Jones said.
Township resident Karyl Moore agreed.
“The (planning commission) diligently did its job according to their directive and the law, you should support the recommendation,” she said. “Creating your own way now puts us all at risk.”
At issue is the planning commission’s recommendation to keep short-term rentals out of R-1 residential districts, Kopriva said. They also would have allowed new applicants in commercial districts, while existing renters on R-2 and agricultural-zoned lands would need to have been operating before March 2019.
That’s when the township Zoning Board of Appeals ruled unhosted short-term rentals weren’t an allowed use in the township, Kopriva said (hosted rentals are regulated the same as bed and breakfasts).
To Jack Kelly, treasurer of citizens group Save Our Neighborhoods in Elmwood, said throwing out those recommendations seemed to fly in the face of a nearly two-year process to arrive at them. He’s also a former township supervisor and called it a “preposterous” decision that disregards the township master plan.
Shaw said trustees didn’t agree with planning commissioners’ recommendation in large part because they wanted to accommodate people who had been renting their place for years, unaware that it was illegal to do so.
“Our waterfront district is pretty much all R-1 and that’s where a lot of short-term rentals have been operating for years,” he said.
Township trustees can make changes to what the planning commission recommends, and do so without sending it back to planners, Kopriva said.
“I know that some people are not happy with that, but that is part of the process,” she said. “They’re the policymaking board, the planning commission is just recommending.”
Kelly acknowledged township trustees can make changes but argued the move defies rationale by allowing a commercial use in residential districts.
“What is the basis or solid justification for taking that kind of action? They have no justification,” he said.
Kopriva acknowledged it’s been a long process that’s drawn a range of opinions. Finding rules that makes the most people happy hasn’t been easy.
“You have passionate people who say, nope, it’s my property, don’t tell me what to do,” she said. “Other people say we don’t want them here. You’re having that conflict between different individuals and sometimes you just can’t do something that makes everybody happy.”
