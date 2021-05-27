GREILICKVILLE — Proposed rules for short-term rentals in Elmwood Township have been the subject of hot debate, one that’s set to continue at a township meeting.
Trustees will meet Thursday to keep discussing a pair of proposed ordinances, one setting out the 11 zoning districts where short-term renting would be allowed and another establishing a raft of regulations, from occupancy limits to limits aimed at capping the number of licenses and eventually phasing them out through attrition.
The virtual meeting is at 6 p.m. and can be watched at the township website, leelanau.gov/elmwoodtwp.asp. Public commenters must call 312-626-6799, meeting ID 898 1077 6601 to participate.
Township residents have come out in droves either to protest allowing rentals — particularly non-owner occupied ones — in residential neighborhoods where they previously weren’t allowed, or to support the proposals and the practice of short-term renting. Advocacy groups have formed on either side of the debate, one that’s swept locales popular with tourists and other travelers across the globe.
Elmwood Supervisor Jeff Shaw said he doesn’t anticipate a vote on the two proposed ordinances Thursday.
