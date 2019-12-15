GREILICKVILLE — A developer hoping to build nearly 600 apartments in Elmwood Township shelved the plans, at least for now.
REI Construction co-owner Jon Laureto recently wrote township Planner Sara Kopriva to withdraw the application, and to request the township get a clear definition for net density.
“We’re waiting for the township to give us a definition on density, and then we’re hoping to continue forward with the project,” company co-owner Maggie Laureto said.
Net density was one of several items about which township planning commissioners sought more information before approving a proposed site plan for the apartments — the township zoning ordinance doesn’t define “net density.” They also asked about wetlands boundaries on the proposed 80-plus-acre project site between East Carter and East Grandview roads, traffic studies and more at their Nov. 20 meeting.
The massive proposal, planned to be built over several years, became a lightning rod for criticism from some township residents, including several who live adjacent to the site. They questioned its impacts on the wooded site crossed by Brewery Creek, whether it would add even more traffic to already-congested roads and more.
George Bowers lives by the property and was the de-facto chair of a neighborhood meeting in October where people gathered to voice their concerns. He said he believes the proposal wasn’t a reasonable plan.
“I’m sure they disagree with that, but I can speak for a majority of my neighbors here that none of them feel like that’s a reasonable scale of development for that area,” he said.
Questions about whether the plans met the township’s net density regulations should’ve been addressed long before they were presented to the township, Bowers said.
Tom Steele, who lives on East Carter Road, also spoke against approving the project at the Nov. 20 meeting. He said he’s glad to hear that the plans are withdrawn but is concerned about what’s next for the property. There’s a need for more housing in the area but he thinks that’s the wrong spot.
“I think the more we develop that type of development, we’re going to lose the up-north feel that people come this way to enjoy Traverse City, and it’s becoming so clogged up that it’s just, we’d be better served by something that’s just a little bit farther out,” he said.
Jon and Maggie Laureto previously touted the site as being close to Traverse City, the Traverse Area Recreation and Transportation Trail, already having municipal sewer and water hookups and the right zoning.
The proposal had other supporters, including TraverseConnect. Warren Call, CEO of the economic development organization, said the apartments would provide much-needed housing for the area’s working-age population.
“One of our key tenets here with economic development is furthering the amount of quality housing, and I believe that project certainly fulfilled that need in a very good way, so that’s too bad that they’ve pulled that,” he said, adding he hopes it’s just a delay.
