TRAVERSE CITY — Doris Ellery didn’t expect to be so emotional when she made the announcement.
But the veteran trustee managed just a few words before she choked up while informing the Traverse City Area Public Schools Board of Education and the public at large Monday that she was resigning from her position effective Nov. 1.
“I am choosing to do this purely for personal reasons,” Ellery said. “I am adjusting my priorities in my life, so leaving the board is the right decision for me at this time.”
Ellery, one of the longest tenured trustees, was appointed to fill the final two years of a vacancy on the board in 2014. She was later elected to a four-year term in 2016. She serves now as the board’s vice president, a position which will also have to be filled, and is part of the district’s curriculum and HR/policy committees.
“I have been very pleased with my time on the board and am very excited for the direction TCAPS is taking with the current board and our superintendent,” she said. “I also want to thank all of the staff that I have worked with during my years on the board. The staff we have at TCAPS is amazing.”
Ellery said she had known for a while that she would step away after she retired from her job last year.
“Well Doris, we accept your resignation — reluctantly,” TCAPS Board President Sue Kelly said. “We understand a four-year commitment ... is a long time. Your work has been just outstanding, and your friendship is deeply appreciated.”
Jane Klegman jokingly said she would not accept Ellery’s resignation and teared up herself as she thanked Ellery for her time and wisdom.
“I didn’t realize how little I knew,” Klegman said. “You were an incredibly patient teacher. I so appreciate the time you spent with me. It was a pleasure, and you will be missed.”
Fellow trustees Pam Forton, Matt Anderson and Erica Moon Mohr echoed those statements.
“Thank you for your commitment to TCAPS and the students,” Forton said. “I know how hard you’ve worked on the curriculum committee and the other committees I’ve been on with you. We’re at a great loss because you won’t be here to continue.”
The board will now accept and consider applications for an interim seat to fill Ellery’s vacancy through Dec. 31, 2020.
Eligible candidates must be a registered voter in the TCAPS district, at least 18 years old, a U.S. citizen, a resident of Michigan for at least 30 days and a resident of the school district on or before the 30th day prior to the date of the appointment. Property ownership is not a requirement.
Letters of interest and resumes must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Oct. 4. Trustees expect to select a new board member by Oct. 28.
