ELK RAPIDS — The Village’s planning and zoning administrator, reprimanded last year for what an attorney said was delinquency in protecting taxpayer dollars after a $32,000 payroll error, has resigned.
Kerri Janisse, who was Elk Rapids village treasurer in October 2021 when village staff and elected officials were mistakenly issued double paychecks, resigned April 11, Interim Village Manager Richard Lewis confirmed.
Lewis said Janisse, who could not be reached for comment Friday, has accepted a position in the private sector.
Janisse had been the village’s planning and zoning administrator since late 2021.
Village Attorney Scott Howard, tasked last year with investigating the payroll error, said in a report that Janisse was responsible for the initial mistake. Other staff members were aware of it almost immediately, however, and did not seek legal advice or inform council trustees.
In November, former Village Council President Jim Janisse, who was running for re-election, said he regretted not immediately bringing the payroll error to the attention of the full council and pledged to reimburse the village for any funds not paid back.
Janisse, who is married to Kerri Janisse, later lost the election to challenger Karen Simpson and, on Feb. 6, made good on his pledge, paying $3,273.55 to the village out of his own pocket, Lewis said previously.
Officials in December voted to accept the resignation of Village Manager Bryan Gruesbeck, Lewis was later selected as interim, and Village Clerk Kaitlyn Szczypka also had resigned.
Szczypka then changed her mind and she remains on the job.
Kerri Janisse in December was suspended for two weeks without pay, had a letter of reprimand placed in her personnel file and was required by officials to adhere to a 90-day performance improvement plan with reviews in 30-day increments.
Those performance reviews were scheduled to end by the beginning of March, if not before. But, by mid-April, Kerri Janisse was again at the center of controversy, when a local architect posted an open letter on social media expressing concern over a construction project’s permitting.
“I’ve been trying to do this privately for months and I got no results,” said Douglas Leahy. “The open letter isn’t my opinion, it’s the facts.”
In March 2022, meeting minutes show members of the village’s planning commission voted to give preliminary approval to Socks Construction to build an inn at 112 Dexter St., near the village’s downtown and historic harbor.
That conditional approval was contingent on the planning and zoning administrator — Janisse — having an approved building permit and building plans in hand before construction could begin.
Soil and groundwater samples obtained in 2001, 2010 and 2022 show the presence of arsenic, cadmium, lead and other hazardous materials, according to an Otwell Mawby Due Care Plan, and remediation efforts began.
Leahy states in his open letter that work at the site has expanded past these remediation efforts without Janisse sharing for the public any construction approvals.
“I am not saying the developer is doing anything wrong,” Leahy states. “I truly believe that Socks is building a sound building. The zoning conditions must be verified and enforced if necessary.”
Socks Construction offices are closed on the weekend; a message was left at their office Saturday.
Following Leahy’s open letter, and the dozens of comments posted in response, a number of documents related to the project were posted to the village’s website.
Leahy said, in an update to his open letter, those documents appear to make it unclear whether the planned finished height of the building will adhere to village regulations.
Kerri Janisse’s last day will be April 28, Lewis confirmed.
A meeting agenda shows council trustees are scheduled on Tuesday to discuss hiring Beckett & Raeder, a Traverse City-based architecture and engineering firm, to provide planning and zoning services in the interim.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.