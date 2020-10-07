ELK RAPIDS — Village leaders voted to give a bed and breakfast owner a deadline to submit a parking plan following months of discord among its neighbors, including parking complaints.
Elk Rapids Village Council on Monday unanimously voted to demand a parking plan by Oct. 14 from the bed and breakfast owner, Leslie Lee, known for helping to launch billion-dollar company U.S. Robotics and writing about Ireland.
This action comes after the council on Aug. 3 voted to issue a cease and desist order to the business.
Both neighbors and officials said that cease and desist order has not been followed, nor enforced.
“A cease and desist order was issued. That cease and desist order was ignored,” said Barb Mullaly, president pro tem, during Monday night’s online video-conference meeting.
Neighbor Dianne Richter said she doesn’t understand why the council’s past demand wasn’t enforced. She asked why village officials continued to negotiate with Lee about the B&B’s pending zoning violations.
Lee formerly resided at the Elk Rapids shoreline home on Grand Traverse Bay, but since moved to Traverse City, officials said.
Neighbors complained for months that village officials wrongly allowed the B&B at 106 Oak St. to continue running despite a laundry list of zoning violations: renting out more rooms than allowed; not requiring the owner to reside there and instead allowing an on-site manager; inadequate parking that spills onto public streets; an accessory dwelling unit built into the public right of way; raucous behavior among guests who also trespass on neighboring properties; and other complaints. Some neighbors even threatened legal action.
Mullaly said that in August, the council cited parking concerns, lack of owner occupancy and rental of too many rooms as reasons for issuing the cease and desist order. She added the owner is working to make the innkeeper a partial owner and has reported only renting out the permitted four rooms.
“They said they were going to hire a parking consultant,” Mullaly said.
However, the B&B called The Spring Lighthouse continues to advertise five bedrooms for rent on its website — each named for one of the Great Lakes.
Traverse City-based lawyer Andrew Shotwell — counsel for Lee who has negotiated with the village attorney for a possible settlement — could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
Village Manager Bill Cooper said the B&B owner did submit a parking plan after the cease and desist order vote in August, but it was identical to a past parking plan that had previously been rejected by village employees.
Cooper said village staff again rejected the plan, but a new one was expected to have already arrived.
“We should have had everything last week, but we don’t,” Cooper said, explaining the owner’s attorney had recently fallen ill and had been away from work for more than a week.
Village trustees didn’t buy that excuse, though.
Trustee Melissa West said she’s frustrated by the delays and doesn’t think an attorney being sick should impact the time it should take to submit a parking plan.
“It is taking forever,” she said. “I think a deadline is really appropriate.”
Trustee Michael Toscano said village leaders must “step up” on this issue.
“This is about the reputation of the village,” he said.
Neighbor Teri Kuffner said the parking plan deadline is a start, but she also wants village officials to do more than just ensure the accessory dwelling unit is abandoned as the innkeeper’s quarters. She wants the heating, air-conditioning, plumbing and attached walkway to all be pulled out and the structure returned to its initial storage unit footprint.
“It needs to be the whole kit and caboodle,” Kuffner said.
The council is expected to again discuss the bed and breakfast at its Oct. 19 meeting.
