ELK RAPIDS — Village leaders in Elk Rapids selected a new trustee to fill a vacancy.
Village Council members unanimously voted Tuesday to choose Michael Toscano of Elk Rapids to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of village trustee Gerard Knoph, who won election to a four-year term in November 2018 but resigned a year later.
Toscano was among three applicants for the public post and he is expected to be sworn in next week, said Caroline Kennedy, assistant village manager.
His appointed term will run through Nov. 2 this year.
In November, voters will be asked to choose a council member in an election for a partial, two-year term to finish out Knoph’s vacancy.
Also on the ballot this year will be the village presidency and three regular four-year terms on the council. Those positions currently are occupied by Jim Janisse as president, along with Patricia Perlman, Melissa West and Doug Bronkema.
Toscano is scheduled to take his oath of office at next week’s council meeting, set for 6 p.m. Jan. 21. The meeting was rescheduled from Monday, which is Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The meeting also will include a public hearing on the village budget, Kennedy said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.