ELK RAPIDS — Proponents of a pedestrian ferry between Elk Rapids and Suttons Bay are testing the waters in the two communities.
“We are both coastal villages and we don’t make enough use out of that,” said Kim Pontius, a Suttons Bay Downtown Development Authority member.
Pontius spent recent weeks and months pitching to officials the concept of connecting the two villages found on opposite sides of Grand Traverse Bay by pedestrian ferry. It would be a way to create a tourism-based synergy with the non-motorized recreational trail already planned to connect Elk Rapids to the TART Trails system.
“We’re not talking about moving automobiles,” Pontius assured Elk Rapids officials at a recent Village Council meeting.
He said Suttons Bay would need to develop onloading and offloading docks and some dredging may be required. Also, no diesel fuel is available there so fueling capacity for a passenger boat would be limited, he said.
On the Elk Rapids side of the bay, the narrow channel into the marina may limit the ferry size to 45 feet. Onloading and offloading docks would be needed, along with some possible dredging there, Pontius said.
Ferry size would be limited to 45 feet without the need for major harbor renovations in Elk Rapids, he said.
Financial estimates range from a few million dollars to upward of $12 million to realize this passenger boat concept.
So the best chance for this idea to become reality likely would be through a partnership among public, private and nonprofit agencies, Pontius said.
“First, you have to commit to a path,” he said.
Elk Rapids Harbormaster Mike Singleton said he thinks this is a fantastic idea and he’s eager for the community to begin conversations to make it happen.
“Overall it’s an amazing concept,” Singleton said. “It’s only about 10 miles between the two villages by water.”
The harbormaster said there would need to be a study of safety and accessibility standards for the ferry proposal — “a ton of stuff to discuss” — but he believes the idea is a good one.
Maryl Kohn, events and marketing manager for the Elk Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce, said the passenger ferry concept is creating significant buzz in the village.
“It’s got some real potential,” she said. “And we are a great destination. It would be another avenue for day-trippers to visit us.”
Brian Beauchamp, TART Trails’ communications and policy director, said the trail extension from Acme to Elk Rapids is in the design and fundraising phase. It’s exciting to see the community launch additional ideas connected to the recreational project, he said.
“It demonstrates once again that trails are an economic driver,” Beauchamp said.
In fact, he said the pedestrian and cyclist ferry concept would create a “pretty cool” local feature.
“I think it would be a really big draw for locals and visitors alike,” Beauchamp said. “It would be a novelty and unlike any other recreational amenity we have in our area and maybe even the state.”
Both intermediate and experienced cyclists conceivably could park their vehicle in one of the villages, ride their bikes the 38 miles around Grand Traverse Bay to the other village, then catch the passenger ferry back to their vehicle all in one day.
“It would be another feather in our cap as an attraction in our area and in getting more people on the water and connecting them to trails,” Beauchamp said.
Day-trip excursions on the ferry may be ideal for families and visitors, said Rob Larrea, Suttons Bay village manager.
“We’re certainly hearing a lot of positive feedback,” Larrea said, adding he is cautiously optimistic himself.
It might be easier if a private ferry company made this proposal, he said, but it’s more likely this project would happen through a public-private partnership similar to what Pontius recommended.
Pontius said the project could pursue both private and local government investment, along with both state and federal grant funding to combine with any private foundation grants.
James Lake, spokesman for the Michigan Department of Transportation, said the agency has not yet been contacted about this passenger ferry concept between the two villages on Grand Traverse Bay.
Lake said the state currently helps fund the operation of three ferry entities: Beaver Island routes from Charlevoix; the Ironton Ferry that crosses a narrows on Lake Charlevoix; and, the Eastern Upper Peninsula Transportation Authority that runs ferries to Sugar, Neebish and Drummond islands.
A cost-benefit analysis is needed for this new ferry idea and the villages could enter into an agreement to more fully vet the concept, Pontius said.
Then preliminary funding to study the feasibility of the project would be the next step, he said.
