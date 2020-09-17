ELK RAPIDS — Julie Brown will be the next superintendent at Elk Rapids Schools.
Brown, who is currently the superintendent of Houghton Lake Community Schools, will replace interim Superintendent Tom Enslen on Oct. 5. Enslen announced his retirement in July.
The Elk Rapids Board of Education approved the hire during its meeting Monday.
Brown was a student at Elk Rapids early in her education. Board President Holly Spencer said district staff and community members are excited to welcome her back to the area.
“We believe her communication skills combined with her commitment to student success will be key to the future of Elk Rapids Schools,” Spencer said.
Brown earned a bachelor’s degree from Adrian College, a master’s degree in educational leadership from Eastern Michigan University and an educational specialist degree from the University of Michigan-Flint. Brown is now a doctoral candidate at UM-Flint.
