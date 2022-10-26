ELK RAPIDS — The Elk Rapids Village Council, at a hastily-scheduled meeting, tasked an attorney with investigating a 2021 payroll error, estimated to be about $50,000.
Records show the error was discovered almost immediately yet never rectified or shared with the public.
Village Council President Jim Janisse said he initially planned to have an informational letter posted on the village's website, but an "extensive" Freedom of Information Act request by the Record-Eagle, questions levied by residents and community rumors prompted him to schedule a special public meeting.
"It was felt, you know what, it’s time that we have a council meeting which brings us to tonight," Janisse said in a statement Tuesday night.
Janisse also recused himself from the proceedings as some of the concerns centered around Janisse's spouse who was previously the village treasurer.
“I don’t like the word ‘conspiracy,’” said Barb Mullaly, a council member who serves as president pro-tem and ran the meeting, referencing what Janisse said was an untrue "rumor that started to go around that there was a conspiracy between Bryan, myself and my wife regarding this payroll mistake, error, whatever it was."
Jim Janisse is married to Kerri Janisse, who was village treasurer when some or all village employees and elected officials were issued double paychecks, records show. "Bryan" is Bryan Gruesbeck, the village manager.
Mullaly said she wanted to know if the two banks that issued the paychecks had any liability, though a number of residents who spoke Tuesday said elected officials and village staff bore responsibility.
“There was a letter sent out by the clerk notifying all department heads, so you guys knew the day it happened,” said Terry Kuffner, a village resident who told of making inquiries after learning last week of the now year-old error.
On Oct. 20-22, 2021, some or all village employees and elected officials received an extra paycheck, documents show, which debited the village bank account an estimated extra $49,596.21.
For comparison, general fund expenditures in the 2020-2021 fiscal year budget were $1,335,726, records show, and $1,311,948 in 2021-2022. The village’s fiscal year begins annually on March 1.
Kerri Janisse was treasurer in October 2021, but left the position the following month to accept another role in local government, that of the village’s planning and zoning administrator.
Prior to Kerri Janisse’s job change, however, records provided the Record-Eagle show some village officials notified other officials of the overpayment the day it happened.
Harbormaster Mike Singleton alerted his office and later that day Village Clerk Kaitlyn Szczypka alerted village department heads, records show.
Residents said Village Police Chief Dave Centala also informed officials of the overpayment.
“We have been notified that some employees have been paid twice through Alden State Bank payroll transaction,” an Oct. 22, 2021 email from Village Clerk Kaitlyn Szczypka to department heads states.
“Please advise everyone to not spend the extra funds on top of their regular paycheck,” Szczypka said. “Please forward this to all in your department and let me know if there are any questions.”
Gruesbeck, Centala, Department of Public Works Superintendent Marcus Evans and Singleton, along with Deputy Clerk Lori Dawson were sent the email, records show.
No immediate action was apparently taken, and records show Kristine Davis, who’d been hired as the village’s new treasurer, discovered the overpayment on her own this spring while preparing for the annual audit.
Davis explained in a May 16, 2022 letter to employees there’d previously been a bank mix-up — the village changed banks and paychecks for employees had been debited from both the old bank account and the new one — but employees were still going to have to pay the money back.
“The most expedient correction would have been to collect those additional funds immediately in the same month from the affected employees but, as of today, that has not happened,” Davis said in the letter.
She said employees had two options: set up a payment plan with the village or pay the money back in full by June 30, 2022 and they needed to make their choice by May 31, 2022.
Two days later, however, Davis sent employees a second letter. The May 18, 2022 letter stated she’d received information a Public Act of 2015 gave the village six months to recoup the payment and that deadline had passed.
“The overpayment was made on October 2021 and thus we are beyond the six months and not legally able to request these wages from you,” Davis said. “We apologize for any concern and/or confusion this may have caused you and your family. So as of this date you are not required to make any monetary repayment.”
Gruesbeck, in a public statement, acknowledged he and staff learned of the mistake last fall, but neither he nor council members explained why nothing was done immediately to recoup the money.
“As manager I apologize for not informing council and the public at the back end of this in a more timely fashion,” Gruesbeck said. “I can definitely do better and staff can do better.”
Neither former treasurer Kerri Janisse, or current treasurer Davis, was on hand to answer questions Tuesday. Neither returned a call seeking comment Wednesday.
Residents also asked why a scheduled report by the Village's outside auditor, Grand Rapids-based Gabridge and Co., was being delayed.
Principle Joe Verlin said another person at the firm was scheduled to present in October, had a family emergency and had to reschedule, but there would be a report given at a council meeting sometime in November.
"My understanding is officials know about the issue but I'm not sure how much light I can shed from an auditor's perspective," Verlin said.
The October payroll mistake — and what residents called the lack of transparency in telling the public about it — happened right in the midst of a community-wide project to improve village communication with residents.
In July 2021, a number of entities, including the Village and Jim Janisse personally, paid to hire a Canadian consulting firm, 13 Ways, to assess the assets and challenges the community faced and make recommendations.
The contract was signed after communication between village officials, district library officials and residents became mired in insults, mistrust, resignations and, in at least one case, a secret personnel file of a library official.
Staff with 13 Ways visited Elk Rapids in August, September and December 2021, and, according to a report, met with 240 residents as well as elected officials and government staff.
“Poor communication is creating and contributing to the challenges being experienced by the community, and represents one of its biggest challenges,” the report, released in December by 13 Ways, states. “Whatever the case, we found plenty of room for improvement by increasing the amount of information shared, and improving the processes for how it is being shared.”
Tuesday meeting was held in person and remotely on Zoom, though was not recorded because of what Szczypka said in a memo was “technical difficulties.”
Council members adjourned the meeting after 55 minutes and those residents who wished to comment but were unable to were invited to email comments to kszczypka@elkrapids.org. The meeting was only an hour long since the Village's Planning Commission was scheduled to meet in the same room at 7 p.m. Organizers were able to record that meeting, and post the recording to the village's website, records show.
Village Council members said contracted attorney, Scott Howard, is expected to provide an update on the payroll investigation at the council’s next meeting, Nov. 7.
