ELK RAPIDS — Village planning commissioners want Elk Rapids trustees to adopt a temporary moratorium on new short-term rentals.
On Tuesday, Elk Rapids Planning Commission members agreed by consensus to officially recommend the Village Council ban any new short-stay operations from launching until new rules are adopted. They also want such existing outfits to register with village officials.
Planning officials are in the process of reviewing a new short-term rental ordinance that would replace existing bed and breakfast zoning.
They said they want to pause any more starting up in the meantime.
“This is a complex issue, but nonetheless this is what we are proposing,” said Royce Ragland, planning commission chairperson.
Officials made clear those already operating short-term rental properties — even those renting this year for the first time but with reservations already booked — won’t be impacted by the proposed moratorium.
“Everyone who’s been doing it can continue doing it,” said Barbara Mullaly, who is both a village trustee and a planning commissioner.
Decision-making on short-term rental restrictions will likely take months, Mullaly said, but meanwhile village officials don’t want to interrupt those who’ve already been operating these short-stay businesses out of their homes.
“The intent is not to pull the rug out from under anyone who’s been operating,” said Caroline Kennedy, assistant village manager.
It’s unlikely moratorium paperwork will be ready for consideration by the Village Council at its March 2 meeting because there are some pending questions for the village’s legal counsel, Kennedy said.
Planning commissioners talked through the proposed new ordinance at Tuesday’s public meeting.
Elk Rapids’ existing zoning rules for bed and breakfast businesses fill up a single page, while the proposed ordinance for short-term rentals is eight pages long.
The new document differentiates between short-term rentals that are owner occupied and unavailable to rent most of the year and those that are on the market to rent more often than not. The former would be called personal units, while the latter would be identified as business units.
The classifications also could be used to charge different license fees, Kennedy said.
Mullaly said planning commissioners must further discuss whether they wish to pursue such a two-tier classification philosophy or adopt short-term rental rules that are the same for all.
Planning commissioners discussed a variety of potential rules for short-term rental properties: guests limited to 10 per rental; parking contained on properties with garages, driveways or gravel areas; inspections by compliance officer at least each three years; registration and licensing; no more than two per block; and, more.
“My block passed that already,” said Mary Lobisco, village resident who attended Tuesday’s meeting.
Mark Gotts said he operates a short-term rental property on Traverse Street and he’s worried about possible new rules. He was flanked by more than a dozen other short-term rental property owners in the audience.
“I’m on a street that has more than two rentals so I’m a little concerned about what’s going to happen,” Gotts said.
Officials said those already operating these businesses are grandfathered into existence so the proposed saturation restriction would apply only to new outfits.
Gotts also asked about what happens if he shuts down rentals for a season to undertake renovations — would he lose his grandfathered position and have to join a waiting list?
Ragland said that’s a good question and an issue to be added to the discussion checklist.
Miriah Walsh said she operates a short-term rental property on River Street. She asked officials to consider a way for owners to remedy any problems — such as noisy tenants or other issues — before receiving an official violation order that would shut down operations and impact reservations.
After the meeting, Lobisco said she isn’t sure village officials would be able to enforce these possible new zoning rules, and another village resident said she agreed.
“They can’t enforce any of the rules they have now,” said Dianne Richter.
Prior to the conversation about the proposed new short-term rental ordinance, planning commissioners discussed at length various concerns among village officials and neighbor complaints surrounding an existing bed and breakfast in the village.
Planning commissioners are expected to continue to discuss the proposed new zoning rules at their next meeting on March 24.
