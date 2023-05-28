ELK RAPIDS — After a bruising 18-month stretch rife with resignations, recriminations, a payroll mistake and more, Elk Rapids could be ready to move forward with a new village manager.
Village council members agreed to offer current village Interim Treasurer John Matthews the job of Elk Rapids’ top administrator after a final round of interviews Wednesday, interim Village Manager Richard Lewis said. The council picked Matthews out of a field of 19 applicants, narrowed down to 12 with help from the Michigan Municipal League.
From there, the village council narrowed the field to four, one of whom withdrew shortly before their interview, Lewis said.
Matthews was one of two to reach the second round of interviews, as was Kingsley Village Manager and former Traverse City Planning Assistant Kaitlyn Aldrich, the meeting agenda shows.
If he accepts, Matthews likely will start at the beginning of July, Lewis said. Council members recently agreed to extend Lewis’s contract to serve as interim manager through June.
Lewis said he hired Matthews to serve as interim treasurer after Kerri Janisse left the job following a payroll error that initially cost village taxpayers about $32,000, as previously reported. She mistakenly submitted payroll debit messages to two banks in October 2021, leading to a double payment.
Janisse went on to serve as Elk Rapids planning and zoning administrator before village attorney Scott Howard determined in November 2022 that Janisse, village Clerk Kaitlyn Szczypka and former village manager Bryan Gruesbeck were delinquent in protecting taxpayer funds.
Gruesbeck resigned in December after Howard’s report said the ultimate blame rested on the village manager.
The report also blamed former village council President Jim Janisse, Kerri Janisse’s husband, for abrogating his duties after he learned of the double payment months before it was made public. Jim Janisse lost his reelection bid in November and Kerri Janisse resigned as planning and zoning administrator in April for a private-sector job.
Kristine Davis, who served as village treasurer after Kerri Janisse, left shortly after the village council appointed Lewis as interim manager in January.
Much of that comes after a scathing December 2021 report in which 13 Ways firm owner Doug Griffiths urged village officials and residents to stop bullying behavior that “would not be tolerated in a schoolyard environment,” behavior that Jim Janisse agreed was “tearing us all apart.”
Lewis said Friday that village officials have addressed many of the issues that were outstanding when he began as interim manager.
That includes recouping the money from the payroll double payment, with some employees agreeing to a payment plan and Jim Janisse putting up $3,273.55 in February after promising to close whatever gap remained.
“Everybody’s moving forward, the past is the past and we’ll just move forward,” he said. “That’s it. That’s the approach I’ve taken. Whatever happened before Feb. 1, we just resolved it put it behind us and moved forward.”
A message for Matthews and current village council President Karen Simpson was left Friday.
