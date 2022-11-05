ELK RAPIDS — Community members say a lack of transparency around an estimated $50,000 payroll mistake made a year ago and recently disclosed are driving an informal effort to discuss future actions in this scenic harbor community.
“There have been several meetings among a few residents and people are angry,” said Teri Kuffner, a village resident. “The word ‘cover-up’ has been brought up.
“People need to know exactly how many officials were involved and exactly how much money was involved.”
The error, which paid most or all village employees and elected officials a double paycheck in October 2021, occurred, records show, when Kerri Janisse, spouse of Village Council President Jim Janisse, was employed as the village’s treasurer.
Kerri Janisse has since changed jobs and now serves as the village’s planning, zoning and community development administrator.
Jim Janisse, who retired last year from his full-time job as a detective with the Antrim County Sheriff’s Department, is running for re-election as council president.
Neither Kerri nor Jim Janisse responded to a call seeking comment; Jim Janisse responded to an email, expressing displeasure that the Record-Eagle reported the mistake prior to receiving a response to the newspaper’s Freedom of Information Act request filed Oct. 21, which the village said it won’t fill until Nov. 14.
He did not answer specific questions about the matter.
In a previous email, however, Jim Janisse, answered questions about his re-election campaign, highlighting his efforts to focus on the council’s accomplishments — a rebuilt DDA, a new inn under construction, a housing task force, work on recommendations from 13 Ways consultants — rather than dwell on past controversies.
In July 2021, a number of civic groups, municipal entities and individuals, including the village and Jim Janisse personally, together paid about $70,000 to hire a Canadian consulting firm, 13 Ways, to assess Elk Rapids’ assets and challenges and make recommendations.
The contract was signed after communication between village officials, district library officials and residents became embroiled in mistrust, resignations and, in one case, a secret personnel file with unsubstantiated complaints about a library official.
Village Council members, at a hastily scheduled special meeting last month, tasked a Traverse City attorney with investigating the October 2021 payroll error.
Attorney Scott Howard said earlier this week he planned to attend the next regular council meeting, scheduled Monday at 6 p.m., and share ideas for how community officials can best address the predicament.
“We look at documents first, establish a baseline of the facts, determine who we’d need to interview, compile notes, make recordings and put all that together into a report,” Howard said, when asked about a general timeline of how an investigation into the payroll issue might proceed.
Some village residents previously expressed concern about a possible conflict of interest, if Howard, who has long represented the village in routine legal matters, was tasked with conducting an investigation which could potentially uncover wrongdoing by village staff or officials.
“I do think that is an ethics problem, a conflict of interest,” Trisha Perlman, a village resident and former council member, said during the Oct. 25 special meeting. “I do think if we go this way, we hire somebody that has done investigations like this and that is not related to anybody, in any way, in this village.”
Howard said Tuesday the village always has the option to ask another law firm to investigate, if council members believe there might be an appearance of conflict.
Howard also acknowledged he represents the village, the village council as an entity and village employees collectively, not individual village residents.
Kuffner confirmed Tuesday that she was the one who last month requested a meeting with Village Manager Bryan Gruesbeck, after hearing anecdotal stories from several village employees about the double paycheck.
Each of these employees initially believed they were the only ones to receive an extra paycheck, Kuffner said, and some said they’d contacted their supervisors for advice.
Records show the error occurred when the village switched banks and both banks issued payroll checks.
Emails provided to the Record-Eagle show Harbormaster Mike Singleton alerted Clerk Kaitlyn Szczypka, who in October 2021 then alerted village department heads and Gruesbeck. Residents said Village Police Department Chief Dave Centala also informed officials of the overpayment, although neither Singleton nor Centala returned a call seeking comment.
“We have been notified that some employees have been paid twice through Alden State Bank payroll transaction,” an Oct. 22, 2021, email from Szczypka to department heads states.
“Please advise everyone to not spend the extra funds on top of their regular paycheck,” Szczypka said. “Please forward this to all in your department and let me know if there are any questions.”
Gruesbeck acknowledged at the special meeting his regret at not informing council members sooner about the error. If all village employees, including elected officials, did indeed receive an extra paycheck, it’s unclear why council members, who are paid $90 a meeting and generally attend about three paid meetings a month, records show, did not report the error.
Records show current Treasurer Kristine Davis discovered the payroll mistake on her own this spring while preparing for the village’s annual audit. Davis tried to rectify it by writing to employees with options to pay the money back, records show.
A second letter from Davis to employees, however, references state legislation from 2015 which puts a six-month limit on such requests for repayment.
By the time Davis, who also has not returned a call seeking comment, discovered the error and sent repayment letters, records show the deadline had passed.
It’s unclear who advised Davis of the six-month limitation.
On Thursday, Jim Janisse published a signed note published online in the Elk Rapids News, titled “October overpayment explained,” in which he stated the Record-Eagle published misinformation that was shared at the Oct. 25 special meeting.
Janisse also said the error equalled $32,595.29 — the exact amount listed in village documents provided to the Record-Eagle as wages paid to employees Oct. 19, not including amounts paid for health savings accounts, garnishments, state and federal taxes, police union dues and retirement funds.
The total payroll for Oct. 19, these records show, was $67,736.38. Janisse, in the online note, acknowledged the payroll error and the basic timeline of events, calling it a banking error related to the transition of banks and that efforts were made to remedy the error including consultation with the bank, a software company and the village’s auditor.
“The next thing I should have done as village president was to speak to the village manager about adding it to the next council meeting’s agenda,” Janisse wrote in his online note. “However, I did not, and I regret that.”
Janisse also stated some employees and elected officials have either paid, or are paying, the money back. For any funds not paid back, Janisse said he would reimburse the village out of his own pocket.
The agenda for Monday’s council meeting is posted on the village’s website. The meeting is recorded and streamed via Zoom, with an attendance link included in the meeting agenda.
Consultation with the village attorney regarding the payroll mistake and a presentation by the village auditor are both listed as agenda items and the meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. — one hour earlier than the standard start time.
The special meeting Oct. 25, which lasted 55 minutes, was not recorded and was broadcast audio-only, due to what Szczypka previously said were technical issues. Those issues were solved immediately after the special meeting ended, as a regularly scheduled planning commission meeting that followed was recorded and the recording posted on the village’s website.
