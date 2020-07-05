ELK RAPIDS — Linda Witulski fell in love with Elk Rapids about 15 years ago on a vacation.
She bought a home in the Lake Michigan shoreline village and turned it into a short-term rental about a decade ago. Now she’s concerned a proposed ordinance may put a damper on what she sees as a vital part of the longtime resort community’s economy, especially given the lack of traditional motels or hotels there.
“There is definitely more demand than there are short-term rentals available,” Witulski said.
Her STR house is on Traverse Street in the heart of Elk Rapids. It’s near downtown shops and the beach.
Witulski, of Orchard Lake in metro Detroit, said the rental revenues certainly helped her afford the property in Elk Rapids and she’s even expanded her property holdings. She also owns a long-term rental property in Plymouth and a second short-term rental site in St. Augustine, Florida, she said.
But now she’s worried a proposed new zoning code in Elk Rapids may harm her ability to operate or even sell her short-term rental business, should she wish.
“Why they are determined to do it, we don’t really understand,” Witulski said.
The Elk Rapids Planning Commission on Monday finalized the language in the proposed short-term rental ordinance.
Additionally, the Elk Rapids Village Council voted Monday to schedule a public hearing on July 20, after which they could adopt the proposal as part of the village’s zoning code. The first reading is set for Monday during an online council meeting.
Trustees voted in March to put a moratorium on new STR sites within the village as the community explored how to balance the economic benefit of the stock of local rentals against negative impacts on housing availability for year-round residents.
The goal is to “strike a balance in our multi-sector economy,” said Barb Mullaly, a village trustee and planning commission member.
Village planning officials have since drafted the proposed ordinance during long web-based meetings. Planning commissioners went line-by-line through the document during Monday’s session online.
“We’ve put in a lot of hours on this,” said Royce Ragland, planning commission chairperson.
Ragland said she believes the commission has been thorough and the process benefited from “tremendous and quality” feedback from the public — both those for and against the new zoning rules.
“A major goal is in planning for the future, looking at and desiring to create a sustainable, year-round community that does not mostly depend on the tourism economy,” Ragland said.
Village Manager Bill Cooper said officials have for a while been concerned about over-saturation of STR units in residential neighborhoods, basically operating homes as businesses that are left shuttered and dark during winter months. But officials haven’t been able to yet quantify the magnitude of the problem, he said.
“We had no idea how many places are being used as short-term rentals,” Cooper said.
The proposed rule would require existing STR operators to register their units by Dec. 1 with village officials, which will be “grandfathered in” and not immediately subject to future saturation rules or caps expected to be adopted by that month’s end.
“If we are going to set up controls, let’s do this before it becomes an issue,” Cooper said.
Additionally, STR units will be classified as either personal units rented less than two weeks a year, or business units for which operators must pay an additional fee to have licensed.
Should a STR business unit be sold to a buyer who is not an immediate family member of the current owner, the village does not guarantee the license will transfer, especially if in a neighborhood with a saturation of STR units.
That’s a problem, said Kellie Sergent, a local real estate broker opposed to the proposed STR ordinance. She said it’s unnecessary and “an overreach on property rights.”
Sergent said without the guarantee of STR business licenses transferring with property sales to non-family members, there will be major impacts on residents’ real estate options.
Witulski said she feels that.
“I’m on one of those streets where the saturation is really strong,” she said.
Sergent said she is also critical of the proposed code allowing preferential treatment for STR license applications to permanent village residents.
“And there is no data as to why they should be restricted,” said Sergent, whose brokerage manages STR units in Elk Rapids.
Both Witulski and Sergent said they want the village to slow down the process of adopting this ordinance, particularly given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that pushed public meetings online.
