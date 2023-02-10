ELK RAPIDS — Village Council members in an unanimous vote agreed to pay severance to a village manager who resigned in December following a municipal attorney’s investigation into a 2021 payroll error.
Bryan Gruesbeck, whose last day on the job was Feb. 3, will receive his regular salary and benefits through Feb. 28, along with pay for any unused sick, personal and vacation time, minus any monies owing from the payroll error.
Officials did not state a dollar amount for the severance.
City Attorney Scott Howard previously determined that former Treasurer Kerri Janisse in October 2021, mistakenly issued a double paycheck to village employees and elected officials.
Howard also found that Janisse, Gruesbeck and Clerk Kaitlyn Szczypka, became aware of the $32,000 error almost immediately, but did not seek legal advice or inform council members.
In January, officials, in another unanimous vote, agreed to name Traverse City Mayor Richard Lewis as interim village manager, an appointment which is expected to last about four months.
“He’s really jumped in with both feet,” said President Karen Simpson, at a special meeting Thursday.
“And elbows,” Lewis quipped.
The picturesque harbor community was beset with a series of public controversies even before the payroll error came to light last fall, and Lewis, who will retain his mayoral position, said his focus in Elk Rapids will be curative.
“I’m going to let you know, and so the public knows, I have one objective and one objective only — and that is to begin the healing process for this community,” Lewis said. “Everything else is secondary.”
Lewis, known to use colorful comparisons, equated the kind of collaborative work he’ll undertake in Elk Rapids with that of baking chocolate chip cookies.
“It may get messy at times,” he said, “but the end product will be pretty good.”
A taste of that messiness was included in the board packet council received in advance of their regular meeting Monday, in a memo from Szczypka in which she withdrew her resignation, which she’d tendered in December.
“Since then, I have been asked by several members of Council and many community members to stay in my position, including to help during the time of transition between village managers and to assist with the human resources assessment, among my other duties,” Szczypka said in memo sent to Gruesbeck prior to his departure.
Szczypka, in the memo, did not name those who’d urged her to stay, thanked Gruesbeck for his “tremendous” leadership and his ability to propose creative solutions to problems, then asked Gruesbeck to notify council of her decision.
“I’m really excited to continue to serve the village so thank you for this opportunity,” Szczypka said during Monday’s regular meeting.
Council members are charged with hiring and, if necessary, firing the village manager – and whoever holds that post is responsible for making hiring and firing decisions regarding other village employees.
For now, that’s Lewis, who was appointed in the midst of a rather fraught human resources timeline.
Gruesbeck tendered his resignation Dec. 5 and was originally expected to stay on the job through Feb. 28; Szczypka resigned Dec. 13 and said she also planned to stay through Feb. 28; Lewis’ appointment was announced Jan. 25 and Szczypka rescinded her resignation in a memo to Gruesbeck dated Jan. 26.
It is unclear whether Gruesbeck officially accepted Szczypka’s resignation; information on the Society for Human Resource Management’s website states employers do not have to automatically allow an employee to rescind a resignation.
Also in January, Treasurer Kristine Davis, who was hired in November 2021 to replace Janisse when Janisse changed jobs and became the village’s planning and zoning administrator, also resigned.
Howard found, as stated in his report, that Davis was not told about the payroll error when she was hired, but uncovered it last spring as she was preparing village financial records for a routine audit.
Davis, in her monthly treasurer’s report, said six of the village’s 37 employees had not returned their overpayment from the payroll error, although she did not give the dollar amount still outstanding.
Davis previously agreed to remain on the job through the village’s budget process, which started in December and is expected to be wrapped up by Feb. 22 or shortly thereafter.
“I just want to say thank you,” council member Melissa West told Davis on Monday, referencing Davis’ work as treasurer and an investment plan Davis handled which generated an extra $60,000 for the village. “You’ve done such an amazing job.”
Janisse, who the council previously voted to discipline with a letter in her personnel file, two weeks without pay and periodic performance reviews, remains on the job.
Council members also approved temporarily changing regular meeting dates from the first and third Monday to the first and third Tuesday, to accommodate Lewis’ schedule.
Traverse City Commission meets on Mondays, Lewis previously told the council.
The one exception to that schedule is the next monthly meeting which is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 22.
