ELK RAPIDS — Voters in both Elk Rapids and Milton townships will soon decide on a proposed farmland preservation tax.
Registered voters in the two Antrim County townships will have the chance to decide during the Aug. 6 election whether to approve a proposed 1-mill tax levy for 10 years intended to pay for agricultural conservation easements. The goal is to preserve farmland, open spaces, scenic views and wildlife habitats.
“I love the land. I’ve been dependent on the land all my life in this beautiful area and I hope it can be preserved the way this it’s been,” said Norm Veliquette, who retired after working locally in the cherry processing industry.
Veliquette said he supports the proposed farmland preservation millage.
Glen Chown, executive director of the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy, recently spoke to the Elk Rapids Village Council about the proposal and answered questions from elected officials.
“Protecting farmland and scenic views is so important it’s in our mission statement,” he said.
Elk Rapids village residents vote in the Elk Rapids Township election.
Chown said the vast majority of farmland in the two townships are made up of fruit orchards and vineyards, which he said are surprisingly close to natural systems — particularly when compared to row crops. Fruit trees and vineyards are deeply rooted perennial crops without exposed soils, which reduces rainwater runoff and instead recharges groundwater, he said.
“We have something special here in northwest Michigan. We have a micro-climate here not found anywhere else on planet Earth,” Chown said, adding this region is considered among the 10 most threatened fruit belts in the country.
Barbara Mullaly, Village Council president pro tem, said she’s heard arguments about other means being available for the preservation of land outside of this millage initiative.
Some suggest this is extraneous, she said.
“What makes this a better way to go,” Mullaly asked.
Chown said other programs are temporary and this farmland preservation millage could provide permanent protections, buying up development rights to diminish the financial temptation to sell land for housing or commercial purposes.
Conservation easements allow for property values to drop to agricultural rates.
About 1,200 acres in Elk Rapids Township have been identified for possible protection, along with 8,000 acres in Milton Township.
Royce Ragland, chairperson of the village’s planning commission, said she supports the millage concept as a way to make farmland affordable for younger generations.
Veliquette said he feels similarly, that he is done with the farming business and doesn’t envision his children doing that work, but he said “somebody’s kids should be able to afford to farm here.”
If approved by voters, the millage will generate an estimated $273,199 in the first year in Elk Rapids Township, while in Milton Township it would generate an estimated $263,870 in the first year.
