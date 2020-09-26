ELK RAPIDS — Library turmoil in Elk Rapids seems destined to continue.
Elected leaders from three local governments with a stake in the Elk Rapids District Library may agree to meet and troubleshoot issues at the community institution. The problem is, opinions on what causes the problems remain at loggerheads.
Elected Elk Rapids village officials spent considerable time during this week’s online meeting to bemoan what they called recent “dysfunction” among the leaders and employees of the Elk Rapids District Library. Neighboring township officials said there’s nothing recent about that dysfunction.
The strife swirls around the years-long controversy of whether to expand the library’s building — the village-owned historic home built in 1865 by lumber baron Edwin Noble. Some supported the effort and others preferred to keep the structure’s footprint in its current configuration.
Fundraising efforts faced challenges because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In June, the campaign was at risk of abandonment but the library board instead voted to re-commit to the effort.
But that didn’t change divided opinions about the campaign.
A past library board member — Chuck Schuler — once demanded the library director start saying positive things in public about the library’s capital campaign and discussed the possibility of putting a note of criticism in her personnel file.
Public opinions
During Monday night’s online Elk Rapids Village Council meeting, village President Jim Janisse talked about recent rancor among library board members and library employees, specifically Director Nannette Miller. He drafted and distributed a memorandum that suggested mediation to remedy the ongoing animosity.
“Mediation is a start,” Janisse said.
Elected officials from both Elk Rapids and Milton townships, as well as appointees to the library board, recently voted in three separate actions to request the resignation of Barb Johnson, the library board president. She refused to step down.
The calls for Johnson’s ousting came after months of discord culminating in what one official called her “rogue actions” in a “unilateral” decision to suspend Miller because the library director emailed a library board member about an offending social media comment.
Johnson said she would welcome mediation to make the library function better.
“I think we’re going to get past this, I really do,” she said. “People need to step back, maybe, and take a look at what our goals are for the library.”
Miller declined to comment, save to say that “what’s going on with the board affects me, but I’m not part of it.”
The Record-Eagle filed a request Sept. 14 under the Michigan Freedom of Information Act to review Miller’s personnel file and all board communication regarding her job performance. The library denied the request because the Record-Eagle’s street address was not included in the emailed FOIA request.
The Record-Eagle on Tuesday refiled the FOIA request — with its street address included — as well as a new FOIA request for all communication among library employees and board members about that first information request dated Sept. 14.
Meanwhile, Janisse brought the library brouhaha to the village’s trustees to publicly weigh in. And they did.
“Clearly there’s some dysfunction here,” said Trustee Mike Toscano, further calling it a “vacuum of leadership” at the library.
Trustee Barb Mullaly, president pro tem, said she’s tired of reading about negative Elk Rapids happenings in the newspaper. She said tactics used by library board members amounts to “obstructionism” that undermines the library, its board and the whole community.
Janisse called for mediation and a new library operating agreement among the three municipalities the facility serves. He specifically called for an agreement that bans board appointments based on nepotism or stacking the board with elected officials.
“How do you usurp your elected official capacity onto another body? It’s just a library and look at the extent of this power grab — I don’t want to call it a power grab — but where does it come from?” Janisse said.
The village president’s comments specifically targeted three library board members: Julia Pollister Amos, wife of Elk Rapids Township Supervisor Dorance Amos; Richard Hults, Elk Rapids Township trustee; and Liz Atkinson, Milton Township treasurer.
Julia Pollister Amos and Atkinson were recently appointed to fill vacancies created by resignations amid the expansion campaign dispute.
Janisse said he and the township supervisors should meet and discuss such a new operating agreement.
Request response
Township officials said they were less inclined to follow the village’s lead on the library they share.
“I disregard what he has to say,” Dorance Amos said about Janisse’s suggestion, adding that mediation would not have any effect.
The Elk Rapids Township supervisor further said the library board is not meant to micro-manage the director. He also took issue with the village president’s criticism of the township’s appointments.
“What we did was legal. We were filling our seats the best way we knew how,” Dorance Amos said. “The nepotism and the officials are not the problem. That’s the picture they are trying to paint.”
After all, he said, it’s not exactly easy to find people to serve on these types of boards.
Atkinson agreed.
“This board has been extremely dysfunctional with a lot of in-fighting for the last three or four years,” she said. “The reason we were appointed to this board is because nobody else is willing to step onto this train wreck.”
The Milton Township treasurer and library board trustee sent a memorandum to village leaders before this week’s meeting, laying out her concerns with the library. Among her concerns, she argued it was inappropriate for Johnson to suspend Miller, including having village police standby when the suspension letter was delivered.
However, Atkinson said, unlike Elk Rapids Township officials, she’s willing to work on a new library operating agreement, but not the way Janisse proposed. More than just the village president, township supervisors and village manager should be present, she argued.
“It’s all the head-butting going on that’s really difficult to understand. I find it pretty ironic he’s pointing the finger at us. We didn’t bring this dysfunction with us. It was already there,” Atkinson said.
“This latest snafu here was when Barb Johnson handed a suspension letter to Nannette and escorted her out of the library. There was no board approval, no proper authorization. You can’t have these rogue people doing whatever they want. There’s liability,” she said.
The next Elk Rapids District Library board meeting is set for Oct. 8.
Elk Rapids Village Council will meet Oct. 5, while Milton Township Board will next meet on Oct. 12, and Elk Rapids Township Board will meet again Oct. 13.
