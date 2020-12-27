ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids District Library’s circulation records show mysteries and thrillers outpace all other book categories.
But some officials say cardholders seeking Agatha Christie-style plot-twists or a Scott Turow-ish legal maneuver should consider attending a library board of trustee meeting.
“We’ve had a complaint filed with the Attorney General, there’s been mention in public meetings about mishandling of funds, even a hint of possible embezzlement by some folks that there’s over $1 million and no record of it, etcetera,” said ERDL board member Tom Stephenson. “We’re losing the confidence of our donors and the citizens.”
Stephenson is the newest member of the library board, in the role for about two weeks on Oct. 28 when he made the above statement at a special meeting. He urged the board to hire an outside firm to audit two library-related accounts, “to make sure all the records line up.”
Trouble dates to November 2018 when an ambitious plan to expand the library sparked controversy and blame — both of which have since intensified over reported fundraising irregularities and secrecy surrounding the project’s capital campaign.
The library has leased Island House since 1949 — a white Victorian-style home deeded to the village by the McCormick family more than seven decades ago — and is seeking to enlarge the structure.
The board voted unanimously Dec. 10 to direct board President Barb Johnson to sign a letter of engagement for the audit with public accounting firm, Dennis, Gartland & Niergarth, of Traverse City, a decision Stephenson applauded.
Board president: no money missing
“There is no money missing,” Johnson said. “As far as I know, and I went over them (capital campaign financial records) a few months ago, they all match. I’m going to have to look into it but the auditors, we’ve signed the letter of agreement, and they are going to work on it.”
Some board members and a former chair of the Friends group disagree, however, and say they are puzzled by what they call unnecessary secrecy within the capital campaign.
Board members Liz Atchinson, Dick Hultz and Julia Pollister Amos, along with former Friends Chair Gabby Hill, point to discrepancies between fundraising totals announced at board meetings by Johnson and another board member, Karen Simpson, and what’s in the bank.
Whether money is actually missing, or never existed and fundraising totals have been exaggerated, as Library Director Nannette Miller said is likely, should be uncovered by the audit.
“My gut feeling is, it’s total ego,” Hults said. “They do not want to be called out. They do not want to be questioned. But this is a public organization, this is public money and the public has the right to know what’s going on.”
By “they” Hultz said he was referring to Johnson and Simpson.
Hill said she resigned her volunteer position and filed a complaint with the charitable trust arm of the Michigan Attorney General’s office, when her questions went unanswered by Simpson.
All four —Atkinson, Hill, Hults and Pollister Amos, said they decided to speak out after months of frustration over a lack of transparency with both the capital campaign and a behind-the-scenes attitude regarding board decision-making.
Fundraising financials
A review of library capital campaign financial records obtained by the Record-Eagle — with account numbers redacted — show fundraising totals publicly announced at board meetings are as much as $500,000 more than what was recorded in bank statements or by accounting software.
Johnson and Simpson said they contacted law enforcement regarding what they termed confidential financial documents being shared with the Record-Eagle.
A ceremonial “book-o-meter” at the library shows $1.75 million has been raised —the figure remaining static for more than a year, Miller said — though records provided to the Record-Eagle show a bank balance of $1,614,564.20.
Discrepancies between July 2019 and January of 2020 — the last time specific fundraising totals were included in board minutes — total between just less than $400,000 and more than $500,000, a calculation Johnson adamantly disputed.
“You’re getting misinformation,” she said.
Simpson, who said she doesn’t handle actual donations but meets with donors and helps organize events, agreed.
“There are a lot of reasons why the numbers could be different,” Simpson said. “We just record what’s donated in the donor database. We don’t do a profit and loss. Another reason is there’s up to a 45-day lag time between when it might go into DonorPerfect ... and it actually hits the bank.”
DonorPerfect is the nonprofit donor database software used by the committee and which shows actual cash and check donations, plus pledges and in-kind donations.
In a Zoom call with a Record-Eagle reporter, Laura Savoie, a member of the capital campaign who is married to Stephenson and manages the DonorPerfect database as a volunteer, said there was a simple explanation for the discrepancies.
A $400,000 bequest made to the library in 2018 following the death of library supporter Charles Heffer, wasn’t included in the DonorPerfect totals.
“It’s recorded on my report every month but its not recorded in DonorPerfect,” Savoie said. “Because I haven’t received the documentation yet to put it into DonorPerfect.”
Hults and Pollister Amos said while they trust Savoie’s record-keeping, they still found the explanation confusing.
“I have never heard that before and that does not make sense to me at all,” Pollister Amos said.
Asked to provide documentation for the bequest, Miller said it was received in January 2015, it was deposited into two different banks to meet FDIC limits and $353,983.68 was transferred into the expansion fund in two separate transfers, one in November 2018 and one in March 2019. About $50,000 was spent on architectural drawings and other services toward planning for the expansion, she said.
The AG complaint
Hill initiated the complaint with the Michigan Attorney General’s office, also as a way to bring attention to her unease regarding financial and record-keeping anomalies, she said.
“The most serious concern has to do with the handling and reporting of expansion fund donations,” Hill said, in a letter emailed to library board members informing them of her complaint. “I will not accept the board’s universal response to public derision which has historically been ‘thank you for your comment’. Likewise, I will not expose myself to further contrived calumny, backdoor shenanigans by members of this board and committee, or interference from municipal officials.”
Hill said she filed a Freedom of Information Act request in October, seeking information she said the Friends needed, like a donor list and pledges, but that capital campaign leadership refused to provide the records.
“It’s hard to see people who don’t even use the library bring such poor press and such shame to such a pure endeavor,” Hill said, objecting to the Friends being labeled as a “pass-through” organization for the library and nothing more.
Simpson is one of two board members who do not have a library card, records show. The other is Stephenson, who said he can use Savoie’s card if he needs one.
Prior to Hill’s departure, the Friends requested an audit waiver from the AG’s office — a request that was granted for fiscal year 2019. Weeks later, however, the AG’s Charitable Trust Section informed the Friends the Internal Revenue Service had already revoked the group’s 501c3 tax exempt status.
Miller said she thought the Friends tax-exempt status was in order, though an audit would be required to maintain it. The state’s Charitable Organizations and Solicitations Act requires an audit for nonprofits handling more than $500,000 annually.
When questioned about the official complaint with the state, AG spokesperson Ryan Jarvi referred a Record-Eagle reporter back to the library board.
“I’m told this is being resolved at the local level and that the Elk Rapids District Library Board will have an audit done, so we are referring you to that board for further comment,” Jarvi said in an email.
Capital Campaign and the Open Meetings Act
The library board records its meetings, the recordings are made available within a day or so on the library’s website, and contain frequent questions about the make-up and activities of the capital campaign.
“Do we have to FOIA to find out who is on this?” Pollister Amos said, of inquiries made by the trio about capital campaign committee members. “I still don’t know who’s on this. I still don’t know. I have no idea.”
Simpson said she had supplied the membership list to the board, would email it to a Record-Eagle reporter, however it was not received by press time.
Questions about the campaign are most likely to be asked by Atknson, Hults and Pollister Amos, though similar inquiries are also made during the public comment portion of the meetings.
No written capital campaign committee financial reports are regularly provided to the board, minutes show. No financial balance announcements have been documented in meeting minutes since the Jan. 9 meeting. The capital campaign committee released minutes from an Oct. 28 remote meeting to the full board earlier this month — the first such minutes shared with the board since the campaign’s inception in 2018, Hults said.
The board voted to make such record keeping a requirement of the committee in July, minutes show.
Pollister Amos said she thought this was a clear violation of the Open Meetings Act; Simpson said the committee was not subject to the act and Johnson agreed.
“I’ve researched this and the committee is not in violation because there are only two people on it,” she said.
Hultz said his frustration isn’t just about meeting protocol, but involves finances, too. Earlier this year, Hults said he was given “scraps of paper” with pledges totaling about $208,000 after asking for documentation from the committee and being stymied.
“It took me two years to get those pledges, I had to threaten to FOIA them and Barb and Karen said they were attorney client privilege,” Hults said. “Well, I’m the client so that didn’t work.”
“This is exactly what Dick and I have been trying to get at and they act like it is none of our business,” said Atkinson, on how efforts to improve the transparency within the capital campaign have been responded to by Johnson and Simpson. “It’s become a vicious circle.”
Will these pledges make the fundraising numbers match up? Hultz called them “anticipatory” and said he wasn’t sure the audit would quantify them.
Under questioning by Hultz, Brad Niergarth of Dennis, Gartland & Niergarth, confirmed to board members at their Nov. 12 meeting that under certain circumstances, an audit would not count conditional pledges.
After the audit
Questions linger over the utility of the audit once it is complete.
Hults said language added to the letter of engagement states the audit will be for the exclusive use of the library board.
Whether this means the public will see it without filing a FOIA request is an unknown, Hults said, though Stephenson assured a Record-Eagle reporter the audit would be made public.
“The report is intended solely for the use of ERDL and should not be used by anyone else for any other purpose,” the letter of engagement, dated Nov. 12, states. “Accordingly, using this report for anything other than the original intent of the agreed-upon procedures could mislead the readers.”
Hults expressed another concern about the word “exclusive,” saying it was likely to preclude the Friends from using it to maintain their tax-exempt status.
Hults said he hopes an audit provides answers and that he plans to support closer monitoring of fundraising efforts in 2021.
The eight members of the library board are appointed by their respective townships — Milton and Elk Rapids —and by the Village of Elk Rapids. At the Dec. 10 meeting, Johnson said she wanted to poll board members whose terms expire in February, to ask who planned to seek reappointment.
The only members whose term’s will expire are Atkinson and Hults. Both said they planned to speak with their respective township supervisors.
“I might even request a lifetime membership,” Atkinson said.
Board meeting minutes and recordings are available on the library’s website; the next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 14 at 5 p.m.
