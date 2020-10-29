ELK RAPIDS — Village leaders unanimously voted to file suit against a local bed and breakfast owner for non-compliance with zoning rules after months of complaints from the neighbors and unmet municipal demands.
Elk Rapids village trustees met Tuesday in an online video conference session to take up the issue. The move comes after the business failed to meet deadlines to follow village zoning rules last week.
In August, trustees ordered operations at the bed and breakfast to cease and desist. Lawyers for the village and the business then began to negotiate.
Throughout, neighbors have complained that village officials incorrectly allowed the business at 106 Oak St. to continue running despite a laundry list of accusations of zoning violations: renting out more rooms than allowed; not requiring the owner to reside there and instead allowing an on-site manager; inadequate parking that spills onto public streets; an accessory dwelling unit built into the public right of way; raucous behavior among guests who also trespass on neighboring properties; and other complaints. Some neighbors threatened legal action.
The bed and breakfast is called the Spring Lighthouse and is owned by Leslie Lee, known for helping to launch billion-dollar company U.S. Robotics and writing about Ireland. Lee formerly resided at the Elk Rapids shoreline home on Grand Traverse Bay, but since moved to Traverse City, officials said.
On Oct. 19, the council voted to set deadlines for Lee to submit a parking plan that adheres to village rules; submit paperwork that shows the on-site innkeeper is a part-owner; and, vacate occupancy of a building next to the street for everything other than storage.
Village Manager Bill Cooper said this week none of that had yet happened by last week’s deadlines.
“It is unfortunate that it has come to this,” said Barbara Mullaly, trustee and president pro tem. “It just goes too show we cannot believe everything we hear.”
Officials said the trouble is the former zoning administrator signed off on all of those code violations — in writing — during his nine months on staff last year.
Attorney Scott Howard, village counsel, previously said Lee could sue the village if not allowed to continue breaking the rules she was told she could under the legal doctrine of estoppel — a principle that prevents someone arguing against what was previously legally agreed upon. She might even win in court, he said.
“It’s a difficult position for the village to be in because of the actions of a former employee,” Howard said during an August meeting.
In fact, Traverse City-based lawyer Andrew Shotwell, counsel for Lee who in recent weeks negotiated with the village attorney for a possible settlement, spoke during Tuesday’s online meeting. He said his client has lawful permits.
“We are not out of compliance with the ordinance and are properly permitted,” Shotwell said.
Cooper said the council’s vote directs Howard to prepare to go to court over this matter.
“Unfortunately it’s going to cost a lot of money but that’s where we are right now,” said Jim Janisse, village president.
Village resident Dianne Richter suggested officials consider using the municipality’s liability insurance to settle with Lee.
David Kuffner, who lives across the street from the bed and breakfast, spoke during the meeting and encouraged trustees to vote to enforce the village ordinance. He said it appears Lee has “no intention of complying” with local rules.
Teri Kuffner, his wife, said it has come to a point where village leaders must act.
“If we don’t do the right thing here, it’s not going to bode well for any of us,” she said.
