ELK RAPIDS — Village officials hit the brakes on a proposed ordinance to police short-term rental businesses in Elk Rapids after facing legal threats from regulation opponents.
Instead of adopting the new rules, Elk Rapids Village Council on Monday unanimously voted to extend a moratorium on new STRs through March 1 next year, or until a policing power ordinance is adopted. They also agreed to have their attorney attend the next public meeting to answer questions before they again consider the new regulations.
“There’s no advantage to plowing forward,” said Trisha Perlman, trustee.
A group of STR owners called the Community Host Network hired a lawyer who sent a letter to the council that argued the proposed ordinance was both unconstitutional and violated vested property rights of future property buyers who may not be guaranteed an automatic license.
Keenan Delaney, who owns a short-term rental at 119 Traverse St., argued during Monday’s public hearing that the proposed rule is not legally defensible. Furthermore, the village does not have data to prove such existing businesses are problematic to the community, he said.
“Doing it for the sake of doing it doesn’t make sense,” Delaney said.
Those arguments didn’t hold water with all village leaders, though.
“Just because they say it’s unconstitutional doesn’t mean it’s true,” said Barb Mullaly, council president pro-tem.
She said she considers the village attorney’s legal opinion more trustworthy than the opponents’ lawyer’s.
Mullaly said there’s nothing outlandish in the village’s proposed ordinance because “we haven’t created a new wheel.”
Village officials have for more than a year pursued the issue to balance the economic benefit of the stock of local rentals against negative impacts on housing availability for year-round residents.
Planning officials have spent tedious hours in online meetings going line-by-line through the proposed regulation in recent, pandemic-era months.
Elk Rapids resident Tom Baird said he believes it’s “high time” for the proposed STR rules since it’s been under discussion among village officials for more than a year with ample opportunity for public input. He also said legal issues raised by opponents are without merit.
Baird further said it would be best for the village to have these regulations because all surrounding areas already do, leaving Elk Rapids with a “target on its back” for anyone who wants to invest in a new STR business in the region.
One sticking point that remains is whether council members want to allow existing STR businesses to be subjected to a waiting list policy meant to reduce their density in certain neighborhoods, should the properties ever be sold outside immediate family.
The other option would be to “grandfather” those sites into having permanent licenses, officials said.
Planning Commission Chairperson Royce Ragland told council members she remained unconvinced there was anything to be gained by further delaying adoption of the regulations, which she said are on solid legal grounds.
Nevertheless, the council agreed by consensus not to act Monday and instead scheduled themselves to pick up the conversation again on Aug. 3, when the village’s attorney will attend and answer questions.
Council members immediately afterward voted to extend the moratorium on new STRs into next year or whenever a policing ordinance is adopted.
The council did, though, vote 6-1 to adopt an amendment to the village’s zoning ordinance to define STR businesses as a permitted use with completed registration, licensing and fee payment. That action happened despite the repeated objections of opponents.
Perlman cast the sole dissenting vote on the zoning amendment.
The decisions came after a long meeting that included public hearings on both the proposed STR policing ordinance and zoning ordinance amendment, among other issues.
