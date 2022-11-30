ELK RAPIDS — Last year, residents, visitors and elected officials agreed a professional was needed to help this harbor community break out of what one resident called “a negative funk.”
A library expansion was embroiled in controversy, township officials were squabbling with village officials, the ownership of the harbor was being investigated, and residents reported being suspicious of each other’s motives.
In May 2021, representatives with a variety of community and municipal organizations voted to spend about $80,000 to hire Doug Griffiths, a Canadian author and consultant, for an objective perspective.
Griffiths is the author of “13 Ways to Kill Your Community,” a tongue-in-cheek title for a book pointing out to what not to do. For example, No. 7: Don’t cooperate. No. 8: Live in the past. And then there’s No. 13: Don’t take responsibility.
There’s nothing in the book about geographic beauty, but that’s what Griffiths said greeted him and a colleague on their trip into town Sunday evening.
“We drove in last night when we got off the airplane and I thought we had come into a Hallmark Christmas movie, it was so beautiful,” Griffiths said Monday night at a final public presentation Monday night in Peterman Auditorium at Elk Rapids High School.
“You’re doing all the right things from that perspective,” added Heather Thomson, a consumer behavior expert and colleague of Griffiths. “Pretty privilege is a real thing. We’re talking about economic development. People are choosing to live where it’s pretty.”
Behind the pretty are challenges, however, as exhibited by an attorney’s recent investigation into a $32,000 payroll error, which festered for a year while Village of Elk Rapids staff looked for solutions, according to a report, but took no action.
A council meeting at the village office building last week, where an attorney’s report on the issue was discussed, was so packed with residents, extra chairs had to be brought in from other rooms.
Many attendees at council meetings held since late October have grumbled about taking two steps forward and just as many steps back, even after working with 13 Ways, an Alberta, Canada-based consulting firm, for more than a year.
Griffiths advised, when telling Elk Rapids’ story, it’s important to acknowledge the past while, at the same time, looking to the future.
Griffiths and Thomson and staff with 13 Ways on Monday presented their recommendations for a strategic plan, following previous programs assessing community challenges and interviewing residents.
Goals of the hire included seeking recommendations for how community members could get along with each other better, while lessening their economic dependance on seasonal tourism.
The area is missing a middle class, Thomson said, largely due to a lack of affordable housing.
“If you (don’t have housing), then they’d don’t stay here, which makes businesses struggle to stay open. I’m sure you’ve seen it. There’s no one to do the work.”
On Tuesday afternoon, village council members held a special public meeting to discuss the results of the previous night’s presentation by 13 Ways and to assign members to subcommittee that will address issues raised in attorney Scott Howard’s payroll investigation report.
Griffiths and Thomson both attended, shared a two-page strategic report and spoke to council members about the community’s story — past, present and future.
“I would say, for this village in particular, it is particularly pertinent to understand your history,” Griffiths said, adding that some of those interviewed said everything was just fine, while others acknowledged challenges.
One of which, beyond personal relationships, is managing the emphasis on tourism.
“When we describe the scenario of tourism continuing to dominate. ... if things are allowed to only naturally flow, then we challenge people. You’ve seen businesses on main street that are struggling to stay open, struggling to find staff.
Half the breakfasts we had the entire time we were here were out the door,” Griffiths said, because there weren’t enough employees to clear tables.
If that continues, he said, and no new affordable housing is built, “then, one spring, you’re going to wind up with a bunch of businesses closed.”
The next worrying step is residents moving away, he said. Forestalling this will hinge on adding affordable housing for a year-round population that could build a more robust year-round economy.
Village council members discussed oft-repeated community challenges at their meeting Tuesday afternoon: How to improve communication between officials and residents, how to use technology.
“We have a government and organizations outside of government that don’t really work well together,” lamented Council President Karen Simpson.
New leadership, said council member Melissa West, might change that.
Simpson was elected president in November, beating out longtime president Jim Janisse, who’d been seeking re-election.
“The tricky part of this will be re-jigging habits,” Thomson said.
A closed session of the council will take place following an upcoming council meeting to discuss the payroll error, Simpson said.
