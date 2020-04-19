TRAVERSE CITY — The deadline to file as a candidate for an elected county or township office is Tuesday, April 21 at 5 p.m.
For countywide office — commissioner, sheriff, prosecutor, register of deeds and county clerk, filers should contact their county clerk by email or phone.
Filers interested in representing the 104th District in the state legislature should contact the Grand Traverse County Clerk’s office at (231) 922-4760 or email gtcclerk@grandtraverse.org
For township office — trustee, supervisor, clerk and treasurer, filers should contact their township clerk, also by email or phone.
