TRAVERSE CITY — A millage that funds Grand Traverse County Animal Control will skip a year, with voters likely being asked to again approve the tax in 2022.
The three-year, 0.037-mill tax expired Dec. 31. A request for a special election in Nov. 2021 to renew it was brought before the Grand Traverse County Board on Wednesday, but commissioners balked at the cost of that election — nearly $197,000.
The county’s election costs will be about $42,000, with the cost for Traverse City and the townships totaling more than $154,000, according to information from Clerk Bonnie Scheele.
The millage, collected via the December tax bills, brought in $198,500 for this year.
The board unanimously approved a proposal to fund Animal Control at its current levels for 2022 without the millage. Money will come from the department’s fund balance supplemented by the county general fund, something county Administrator Nate Alger said could be done.
The motion was brought forward by Commissioner Brad Jewett, who said he had been contacted by the townships in his district who have no problem with the millage itself, but did not like the idea of a special election.
“The townships would rather see it on a general election so we’re not throwing $200,000 out there, approximately, to get back $200,000,” Jewett said. “Fiscally, I think that’s very responsible.”
Jewett said the millage could be looked at again next year, at which time they could ask for approval of a two- or four-year tax that would put it on the regular even-year election cycle.
The millage was approved in 2018 by more than 70 percent of voters. Scheele said she wasn’t sure why it wasn’t on the November 2020 ballot.
Animal Control Supervisor Jaime Croel, who was hired in April 2018, said she had no idea that elections cost so much. It also had not occurred to her that there would be nothing else on the November 2021 ballot, she said.
“Obviously I do like the idea of a millage,” Croel said. “I do understand where they are coming from with the cost of a special election and I appreciate their willingness to fund the department for the next year.”
That shows they understand how important the millage is and that it is something people want.
The millage question was brought forward by Commissioner Penny Morris at the April 7 meeting, but was tabled. This week Morris said the fact that the board hasn’t heard about animal control over the last few years speaks volumes.
“What it says to me is that we currently have the right amount of funding to do the job,” Morris said. “At the very least we need to keep the funds at the level that they’re at now and if we need to put it on the ballot later, that may be a good compromise.”
Board Chair Rob Hentschel said he does not want the public to get the idea that Animal Control services will be cut if there is no millage in place, that services will be the same.
Hentschel says that with the millage in place, general fund dollars are used to pay down pension debt.
“We’re playing a shell game,” Hentschel said. “If the public still wants to fund it, we should be very up front that this is about shifting money to the pension debt.”
Jaime Croel, animal control supervisor, said the millage provides stability for the department and shows support from the community.
It has allowed the department to add an officer, purchase new trucks and expand its emergency coverage to after hours during the week and Saturday, Croel said.
About 300 dogs are picked up in the county per year, and the department handles more than 900 animal-related complaints each year, Croel said, and over the three years of the millage there have been 27 court cases and numerous hoarding, neglect and abuse issues.
The fund balance the department has is because it has not been fully staffed throughout the three years the millage has been in place, Croel said.
“As most of you know, animal control is a high stress, high turnover job,” Croel said.
The downside of not renewing the millage this year is that Cherryland Humane Society would like to renegotiate a housing contract that has been in place since 2013 and will likely ask for an increase from the $27,144 per year it now pays, she said. She does not know what that new amount will be.
