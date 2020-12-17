BELLAIRE — A team of state officials arrived in Antrim County will spend the day leading volunteer poll workers in a hand recount of the county’s presidential election ballots, following a lawsuit, a directive by Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and acknowledgement by county officials weeks ago that mistakes were made.
Lori Bourbonais, with the state’s Bureau of Elections said the audit would likely be completed today and if so, results would be made public.
“We have gathered in this room this morning to conduct a complete hand tally audit of the November 3, 2020 presidential election in Antrim County,” said Bourbonais told those assembled.
“This is one of more than 200 post election audits that are happening across the state over the next month. I know you’re all here with the same goal," she added. "We want to make sure that this audit runs smoothly, that we work together as team and that we come up with an accurate result at the end of the day.”
On hand to observe was attorney Matthew DePerno, who represents Bill Bailey of Central Lake Township, in an ongoing lawsuit accusing the county of election fraud and of violating his constitutional rights.
“I don’t know yet,” DePerno said, when asked what he was seeking to learn while watching the recount.
DePerno filed suit on behalf of Bailey in 13th Circuit Court Nov. 23 and Chief Judge Kevin Elsenheimer signed an order allowing Bailey’s security experts to take photographs and video as part of a forensic examination.
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson filed a motion seeking to be added as a named defendant, the request was granted by Elsenheimer following oral arguments.
A report by Texas-based Allied Security Operations Group, Inc. was recently released, listing Bailey as the client, along with a rebuttal from the state.
Some of the report's conclusions were debunked in a declaration made under oath by Bureau of Elections director Jon Brater, who was also inside the Kearney Township Hall to view the recount.
The proceedings began without incident, though Antrim County Sheriff Dan Bean said he provided uniformed officers at the recount as a precaution, following threats against Clerk Sheryl Guy.
