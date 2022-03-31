ELBERTA — A resort envisioned for Elberta’s waterfront has been shelved over what the developer said was uncertainty about zoning.
Richard Knorr, president and CEO of Richard Knorr International, said in an email the company opted to “pause” plans for a resort that would’ve stood near the mouth of Betsie Bay and a possible second phase on the bayshore. He declined to say more on the subject.
That follows Elberta Planning Commission’s canceled public hearing for a development moratorium. The board was originally set to meet March 23 to talk about the moratorium so the village would have time to update its planned unit development rules for its Waterfront, Lakebluffs Development and Deep Water Port districts to meet its master plan, according to a release.
A moratorium is no longer needed after Elberta Land Holding Company, which owns the land Richard Knorr International eyed for the project, notified the township it’s no longer working with the developer.
Brion Doyle, an attorney for the landowner, confirmed as much in an email, and added the property is actively listed for development.
“I can also confirm that representatives of ELHC are in dialogue with representatives of the village of Elberta with regard to the type of development that both sides would like to see occur, which is a continuation of decades of partnership,” he said in the email.
Elberta Village Council President Jennifer Wilkins wasn’t available for comment Tuesday.
Doyle said that long-time partnership includes the company lending Elberta money and providing matching grant funds to help redevelop a long swath of the bay’s south shore. It also includes extensive environmental cleanup of the former industrial site.
It’s where Ann Arbor Railroad’s yard, roundhouse and car ferry docks once stood, along with other industry and a former U.S. Life-Saving Service station, since moved a short distance and restored, as previously reported.
The station, former locomotive turntable and what’s left of the roundhouse feature large in the park Elberta built on part of the land.
Richard Knorr International proposed a mixed-use building with luxury condos for sale, a hotel, retail, restaurants and a spa for land just west of the park where Koch Materials’ asphalt tanks and the lifesaving station once stood. A potential second phase would have included more hotel rooms, condos for rent and employee housing alongside a marina.
Knorr previously said he presented the plans to township officials in December but had not yet formally applied for the special land use permit and height variances needed to build. Various zoning rules would have needed to change or be waived, and in February he estimated he was more than a year away from being ready to apply.
It’s not the first idea for waterfront property that sits in stark contrast to Frankfort’s largely developed waterfront across the bay.
Elberta Land Holding Company previously pursued a large development in the mid-2000s shortly after demolishing the Koch Materials plant. The idea never came to be — Knorr previously said the company halted work in the face of the 2008 recession.
Doyle said the company continues to work with the village in a public-private partnership to develop the land.
“The next step in this partnership, the development of a landmark mixed-use (planned unit development), would be transformative for the village and provide a myriad of economic benefits for the village and its residents, including increased property values and well-paying jobs,” he said, adding the company hopes to have further updates on the next steps soon.
