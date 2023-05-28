FIFE LAKE — A portion of County Line Road in Wexford County was shut down Sunday evening to allow first responders to fight a wildfire officials estimated had spread to approximately 80 acres.
Fife Lake Springfield Fire Department took to social media Sunday just after 6:40 p.m. to warn drivers away from the area.
Earlier Sunday morning the department on their Facebook page alerted residents that burn permits were not being issued as the U.S. Forest Service labeled the area under extreme fire danger.
By 7:15 p.m., several small planes capable of water drops were preparing to fill up on Fife Lake. The Department also warns pedestrians and boaters to stay clear of the area.
