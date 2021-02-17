TRAVERSE CITY — Zoning changes are coming to three blocks of Eighth Street to streamline the number of districts, as well as reign in rules to soften impacts on residential neighbors.
City commissioners agreed Tuesday to rezone the street’s north side from Boardman to Railroad avenues from C-1 Office Service and C-2 Neighborhood Center to D-2 Development District, to match the zoning on the street’s south side. They also agreed to curb the allowed uses, building heights, setbacks and outdoor food and alcohol service hours there, among other changes to the D-2 district.
City leaders approved both changes 6-0, with Commissioner Tim Werner abstaining on both — he previously pointed to his owning properties that would be impacted by the changes.
Planners and city staff honed the changes over several months, and they trace back even further to a form-based code proposed after Envision Eighth wrapped in recent years. The idea generated plenty of debate, with commissioners focusing on a major concern from neighbors — outdoor service and what else could be done to head off nuisances to residents.
New rules would end outdoor performances at 10 p.m., and outdoor food and alcohol service a half-hour later.
Commissioner Roger Putman, who lives nearby and met with Boardman Neighborhood residents prior to the meeting to talk about the changes, said he likes the idea but he and Mayor Carruthers pointed out a loophole: someone could order a drink and nurse it until the business closes at 2 a.m., although Putman noted the city noise ordinance would handle noisy patrons.
Even then, people trickling out of bars at 2 a.m. can cause disturbances, Putman said.
“I’ve never heard anybody whisper after they come out of a bar after so many drinks,” he said.
Other commissioners were willing to look more closely at keeping noise from outdoor dining, drinking and performances in check, with Commissioner Christie Minervini suggesting an annual licensing process. That would allow the city to weed out bad actors while continuing to reapprove those who are respectful to neighbors.
Her idea gained some traction, including with Commissioner Brian McGillivary. He likened living next to an outdoor dining area to having a neighbor that parties at varying intensities all week long.
“It’s just a constant thing, and for neighbors, I can see where that can be annoying,” he said.
City Manager Marty Colburn said police have responded to some businesses over noise complaints, and for the most part those business owners complied. In extreme cases, the city could revoke a business’s liquor license.
City leaders wanted to look at the issue at a future meeting rather than tack it into the current ordinance changes — McGillivary said a police power ordinance, rather than a zoning rule, might be the better option.
They also wanted to look at it more broadly, rather than focus on just three blocks. Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe noted she lives near a brewery by Eighth Street not impacted by the zoning changes and hears live music through most of the summer.
“That’s a good and bad thing, but that’s OK, that’s where we live, so I think if we’re going to do this and pick it up, it should be something we’re doing universally around town instead of just one little segment,” she said.
Other zoning changes approved Tuesday include docking building heights from 75 feet on the south side to 45, and down from that height to 35 feet on the north, according to the just-approved changes. In both cases, developers could add an extra story and 15 feet in height if at least 25 percent of the building is residential in use.
Only 25 percent of those residences could be short-term rentals, and hotels would be limited in the district to 20 units or less on the south side of Eighth Street, and barred outright from the north three blocks.
Any building built across an alley or property line from a residential district would have to be 20 feet away from the alley or lot line. On the north side of Eighth Street, no part of a building within 30 feet of an alley abutting a residential neighborhood could be taller than 35 feet.
Manufacturing would be limited to 8,000 square feet and to making “artisan” goods like jewelry, clothes, ceramics and limited food or alcohol production.
Minervini said she believed the changes aimed at straddling both concerns from neighbors over quality of life and desires from property owners over property rights.
“I am reminded of a quote by Larry David,” she said. “He said a good compromise is when both parties are dissatisfied, and I think that’s what we have here.”
