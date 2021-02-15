TRAVERSE CITY — Zoning rules on three blocks of Traverse City’s Eighth Street could be headed for change.
City commissioners on Tuesday could opt to rezone properties along the street’s north side between Boardman and Railroad avenues from C-1 Office Service or C-2 Neighborhood Center to D-2 Development District. They could also vote to change D-2 rules to soften the transition from commercial zones to the nearby residential neighborhood.
Those Development District changes include lower building heights, both on the south side — down to 45 feet from 75 — and north side — down to 35 feet. In both cases, developers could add an extra story and 15 feet of height if at least 25 percent of the building is residential. New buildings would have to be two stories minimum.
Rear setbacks on the north side would push new development 20 feet from an alley if it abuts a residential district, according to draft rules. They’d also require a rear step-down in height, where any part of a building within 30 feet of the property line or alley right- of-way could be no taller than 35 feet (picture a terrace on a hillside).
Buildings on the south side would have a front step-down requirement as well. Any part of a building higher than 45 feet would need to be set back 20 feet from the front face.
New zoning rules would also restrict what goes in a D-2 district, limiting hotels to 20 units or less and barred from Eighth Street’s north side in the 400, 500 and 600 blocks, and short-term rentals to 25 percent of a multi-unit building’s residences. They’d also restrict manufacturing there to 8,000 square feet and artisan shops making things like jewelry, small-scale food or alcohol production, ceramics and other arts and crafts.
Outdoor food and alcohol service would have to wrap by 10:30 p.m., with outdoor performances to wrap a half-hour earlier, both meant as a nod to people who live near the commercial corridor.
The changes have been in the works for several months and trace back to a form-based code considered after Envision Eighth wrapped, as previously reported.
