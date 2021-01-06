TRAVERSE CITY — Three blocks of Traverse City’s Eighth Street moved a step closer to being rezoned, with possible zoning rule changes.
Planning commissioners recommended both Tuesday, voting 6-1 to suggest switching three blocks on Eighth Street’s north side from Boardman to Railroad avenues to D-2 Development District, with commissioner Janet Fleshman opposed and commissioners Anna Dituri and Heather Shaw absent.
Those blocks are now C-1 Office Service or C-2 Neighborhood Center. City Planner Russ Soyring had suggested changing them to match the D-2 district across the street, and said there was “some real benefit to having uniformity” versus existing zoning.
Commissioners mostly agreed but wanted to change D District rules to soften the impact on nearby neighborhoods. They unanimously voted to suggest those changes, including some aimed at D-2.
A few residents were still concerned — Martha Macleod said she thought the proposed building heights were too high and Deirdre Mahoney, who lives a block north of Eighth Street, said she was concerned the changes would lead to more nighttime noise.
Board Chairman David Hassing pointed out the changes would mostly be more restrictive than current rules.
Building height limits on the three northside blocks would be 35 feet, or 45 with at least 25 percent housing, documents show. Maximum heights on the street’s south side would drop to 45 feet, or 60 if at least 25 percent of the building is residences — current zoning allows 75.
New buildings on both sides would have a two-story minimum.
New rear setbacks on the northside blocks would be 20 feet from the rear property line or alley, documents show, if there’s residential district on the other side of the alley or boundary, and no part of the building within 30 feet of either line could be taller than 35 feet.
The amendments also would restrict new short-term rentals in the D-2 district to multi-home parcels, and limit them to the greater of one or 25 percent of dwellings per lot.
Commissioners eventually agreed that outdoor food and drink services in the D-2 district should end at 10:30 p.m., with any performances or amplified sound to stop at 10 p.m., rejecting a proposal for a later time. Existing businesses would be exempt.
Other commenters questioned the timing, with city resident Rick Buckhalter blasting planners for pushing the changes through during a pandemic.
Fleshman echoed this in opposing the rezoning, saying a pandemic probably wasn’t the time for what she argued were drastic changes based on an outdated master plan.
Deni Scrudato, who lives in nearby Boardman Neighborhood, lambasted planners for skipping the neighborhood in their outreach while sending letters to businesses and other residential areas. She asked planners to wait at least a year.
Hassing agreed not contacting Webster Street and other Boardman Neighborhood residents was a mistake, but noted discussions over Eighth Street’s future have been ongoing for a few years.
Commissioner Brian McGillivary said he wouldn’t want to wait, as developers won’t, and could take directions people wouldn’t like.
“I think this D-2 District will give us a much improved product for any future development that comes forward — and as we’ve seen development is continuing right now — than what exists there right now,” he said.
City commissioners have final say on both changes, documents show.
