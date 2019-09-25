TRAVERSE CITY — Three blocks of Eighth Street in Traverse City are set to debut after months of construction.
Road striping crews are marking the new pavement between Boardman and Woodmere and the road should be open to traffic by Wednesday evening, said Nick Broad, Elmer's Crane and Dozer project manager.
The road closed in May to replace underground water, sewer and storm water systems, and to rebuild the road according to a new design.
Bicycle tracks now flank either curb, as do rebuilt sidewalks and new streetlights. Buses have turn-outs to pick up and drop off passengers, and pedestrians can cross at one of three mid-block crossings.
Signals at those mid-block crossings are on, but a new traffic signal for the Boardman Avenue and Eighth Street intersection hasn't arrived, Broad said. A three-way stop will control traffic until the signal arrives, possibly in November, he said.
City commissioners in April approved a $4,120,390.25 contract with Elmer's Crane and Dozer — Broad said the project likely is below budget or on target, but he won't know until the project's done.
That includes rebuilding a water main below Franklin Street between Eighth and Washington streets, a short stretch of sanitary sewer line there and then the road itself, Broad said.
The stretch of Franklin Street will close Thursday and tentatively reopen Nov. 1, according to a release from the city.
