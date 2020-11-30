TRAVERSE CITY — Investigators still aren’t sure what started a fire that displaced three Eighth Street tenants Friday.
Answers may come Tuesday, according to Traverse City Fire Chief Jim Tuller — he spent part of his day Monday on-scene with Michigan State Police fire investigators, who still are compiling notes and digging further into the matter.
Traverse City firefighters, aided by Grand Traverse Metro and Elmwood firefighters, arrived on scene about 8 p.m. Friday, and were able to make quick work of the flames, the Record-Eagle reported Friday.
Upon arrival, they saw flames lick at the home’s second-floor windows, which were filled with heavy, billowing smoke, officials said.
The home, in the 200 block of Eighth Street just east of Cass Road, is divided into three apartments.
Each tenant escaped without injury, according to Traverse City Fire Capt. Larry Mueller, and were able to independently find alternate housing — the fire, and particularly water damage from Friday evening’s efforts, left the home uninhabitable.
The building is not expected to be a total loss.
Three people were displaced from the basement apartment, Mueller told a reporter Friday. They weren’t aware of the blaze upstairs and escaped uninjured. One was treated for an unrelated medical issue, Mueller said previously.
Traverse City Police assisted in rerouting traffic, and dispatchers offered motorists alternate routes via social media Friday night.
Firefighters cleared the scene at about 10 p.m.
Tuller declined to share details about the investigation, saying he did not want to speculate on the blaze’s cause.
See updates at www.record-eagle.com.
